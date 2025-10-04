The Abanpredease Palace erupted in joy as Dormaahene Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Agyemang Badu II returned from Accra after his latest promotion

On October 2, John Dramani Mahama appointed the Dormaahene and 20 others to the Court of Appeals bench

The appointment is a huge milestone for the Dormaahene, who has been a judge for nearly three decades

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

The recent appointment of Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Agyemang Badu II, paramount chief of Dormaa, to the Court of Appeals bench has sent a wave of happiness among the people of Dormaa.

Dormaahene Nana Agyemang Badu II returns home after becoming a Court of Appeals judge. Photo source: JubileeHouse, MalagooGG

Source: TikTok

The Dormaahene was among 21 judges sworn in by President John Dramani Mahama on October 2, 2025, at the Jubilee House, Accra.

After the swearing-in ceremony, the new Court of Appeals judge returned to his home in Dormaa, where scores of people were waiting, eager to celebrate his milestone.

The Abanpredease Palace erupted in joy as the Dormaahene arrived in a long convoy. The palace in Dormaa Ahenkro is the royal seat of the Dormaa people.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the paramount chief, known for his enviable bond with the people of Dormaa, was seen walking into the palace amid roaring cheers.

Several people were seen dancing and making merry in the palace's forecourt. Their royal leader, Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Agyemang Badu II, waved from the balcony of the Abanpredease Palace.

Videos of Dormaahene at the Abanpredease Palace

Dormaahene's appointment stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from social media users.

Sir Baako said:

The wise King. ɔhene biaa nka dan mu

brain☠️☠️wrote:

We are always proud of you osagyefo. ❤❤❤🔥

@NANA ADGEI SIKAPA remarked:

Amen Nana God bless you 🙏 ❤️🙌 B.A we love you so much 🙏

Dubai Emirates commented:

A government employee who depend on government and always comparing himself to business minded King Osei Tutu Nyamekese😂😂😂🥰🥰🥰😅😅😅😁😁😁😳😳😳😏😏

vero the mc shared:

am fanti but infant you people has shown real love to your king and so happy and I have much respect for Dormaa,Nana congratulations 🎊 👏 💐

peprahkelvisferka Kaboobo commented:

Dormaa to bono n bono to the world 🌎

President Mahama swears-in Justice Daniel Mensah (Dormaahene) and 20 others as Justice of the Court of Appeals. Photo source: JohnDramaniMahama

Source: Facebook

Dormaahene speaks after John Mahama's appointment

Agyemang Badu II, also known as Daniel Mensah (real name before his enthronement in 1999), has served as a High Court judge in Ghana for many years and presided over several high-profile cases, including the bail application for activist Oliver Barker-Vormawor in 2022.

The Dormaahene deemed his new role a huge responsibility as he reflected on John Dramani Mahama's expectations of the new judges.

During an interview after the ceremony, the Dormaahene weighed in on the menace of illegal mining (galamsey) and John Mahama's efforts in combating it.

The new Court of Appeals judge praised John Dramani Mahama's efforts and established that the menace has reduced since the president took office this year.

He further acknowledged that any declaration of a state of emergency on galamsey, as promised by John Mahama, before winning the election, was thus unnecessary.

The President, during his first media encounter on September 10, stated he would only declare a state of emergency on galamsey when it becomes necessary.

Dormaahene Nana Agyemang Badu II and Otumfuo Osei Tutu II both enstooled as Dormaahene and Asanthene respectively in 1999.

Source: Facebook

Tension between Asantes, Dormaahene gains national attention

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the Manhyia Palace had pulled in Jubilee House for state action on the tensions with the Dormaahene.

The Ahene Nanahene of Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, Nana Kwame Mensah Bonsu, called on the presidency to caution the Dormaahene to stop what has been called attacks on the Asantehene’s domain.

Source: YEN.com.gh