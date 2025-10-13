Police have given updates on an alleged attempt to assassinate some traditional leaders in the Eastern Region

Daasebre Ayimadu Kantamanto II, the Chief of Akyem Kwabeng and Gyasehene of the Akyem Abuakwa State, was the focus of the plot

On October 11, police said they received information that some individuals were planning to eliminate the chief ahead of his first royal durbar

Two people have been arrested over an alleged plot to assassinate Daasebre Ayimadu Kantamanto II, the Chief of Akyem Kwabeng and Gyasehene of the Akyem Abuakwa State.

A newly appointed Queenmother of Akyem Kwabeng was also a target for assassination.

Two people arrested over plot to assassinate Daasebre Ayimadu Kantamanto II, the Chief of Akyem Kwabeng.

The suspects have been identified as Emelia Akua Asor and Seth Butuakwa.

In a statement, police said they infiltrated the group plotting the assassination attempt.

Asor and Butuakwa offered GH¢50,000 to hire assassins for the job.

They promised to pay a further GH¢50,000 upon the execution of the job.

The police said at about 10 a.m. on October 11, the command received credible intelligence that some individuals were planning to eliminate the chief ahead of his first royal durbar, scheduled for Friday at Akyem Kwabeng.

“Following the information, on Sunday, October 12, 2025, a team of officers from the Regional Police Intelligence Directorate (PID) was dispatched to infiltrate the group behind the plot."

“During the covert operation, suspect Emelia Akua Asor, aged 47, offered GH¢50,000 to the undercover officers to carry out the assassination of both the chief and another woman alleged to be the newly appointed Queenmother of Akyem Kwabeng ahead of the durbar."

It said Asor further instructed Butuakwa, aged 48, to accompany the officers to Akyem Kwabeng to identify the Chief and the woman’s residence.

Notable chief attacks in 2025

In July, a Kusasi Chief Abdul-Malik Azenbe was shot dead at his home near Asawase F-line in the Ashanti Region.

According to eyewitnesses, two men arrived at the residence on a motorbike at around 8:40 pm. One of them, armed with an AK-47 rifle, fired multiple shots at the chief before they sped off.

Azenbe, who was enskinned as Kadi Naaba in 2025, was first taken to the Manhyia District Hospital and later referred to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital, where he was confirmed dead on arrival.

Kusasi Chief Abdul-Malik Azenbe is one of the chiefs who was the target of violence in 2025.

In the Savannah Region, a violent clash at Gbiniyiri in Sawla-Tuna-Kalba District left five people dead, including a chief’s son.

The clash reportedly erupted after the chief sold land to a private developer, sparking resistance from the residents.

Mahama calls for peace in Bawku

YEN.com.gh reported that President John Mahama called for lasting peace in Bawku, a town in Ghana's Upper East Region plagued by recurring ethnic conflicts.

Speaking at Ghana's 68th Independence Day celebration, Mahama emphasised the need for unity and dialogue to resolve the tension.

He lamented the devastating impact of the conflict on the younger generation, who needed a peaceful environment to pursue their dreams in life.

