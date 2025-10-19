Wayoe Ghanamannti, the 2024 running mate of the Convention People’s Party (CPP) has filed a petition seeking the removal of John Mahama as president

The lawyer gave reasons for petitioning Parliament and expressed optimism that his appeal will be considered

The Parliament of Ghana is yet to respond to the petition or make their decision on the matter public

Wayoe Ghanamannti, the running mate of the Convention People’s Party (CPP) for the 2024 presidential election, has petitioned Parliament to begin an impeachment procedure against President John Dramani Mahama.

The CPP’s 2024 running mate who is also a lawyer made this known on Accra-based JoyPrime.

Wayoe Ghanamannti petitions Parliament to impeach President John Mahama. Photo credit: @wayoe.ghanamannti & JDMahama

Source: Facebook

Wayoe Ghanamannti said he petitioned Parliament for President Mahama to be removed in accordance with Article 69 of the constitution.

The lawyer said President Mahama must be removed from office as leader of the nation because he had not won the fight against illegal mining which is popularly referred to as galamsey.

Wayoe Ghanamannti said President Mahama deceived the people of Ghana just to win power. He indicated that during the campaign ahead of the 2025 election, President Mahama promised to fight galamsey but he has not done as he stated.

“In the 2024 election, I was clear that when we come, galamsey will be off because we are stopping all licences. And at the end of the day, the NDC used the system of being angry about galamsey, capitalised on it so that, ‘let's put the fire on the NPP.’ They come into power, and it’s the same thing.”

“Now we have a gold board that is going behind and buying them (galamsey gold). So, both NDC and NPP cannot stop galamsey,” he added.

Wayoe Ghanamannti stated that is his reason for petitioning Parliament.

“So, that is why I've brought an action of the highest form of accountability — that we should look at Article 69 and impeach the president. When Parliament comes, the Speaker must look at it. I've already submitted this.”

Watch the video below:

Reactions to impeachment petition against Mahama

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video shared on social media. Read them below:

JohnBosco Akortia said:

"Nana Addo could not be impeached even under hang Parliament."

Bright Mensah wrote:

"Some people are funny in this country oooo, what did the president do before erhhhh."

Tankwa Paagimba said:

"Because of democracy any body can open his mouth and say anything at all."

Godwin Adjatey Nahu wrote:

"Impeach the president. This reminds me of a cartoon movie I watched, Shrek.the leader of an army and his squad sent to go and arrest Shrek. When they got there.the leader of the army started ranting to Shrek how he and his army will defeat Shrek and arrest him. Suddenly a dragon appeared behind Shrek, the soldiers panicked and ran away, leaving only the leader, unaware that his squad bolted. When he was done ranting. Shrek asked him. "With what army?" You will Impeach the president. "With Which army?" You should understand what you are practicing. Parliament is the only body mandated to Impeach the president . Per our practice, parliament is always hijacked by the President party. So I ask: " With which army?"

Source: YEN.com.gh