Kofi Ofosu Nkansah, the former Chief Executive Officer of the National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Programme, attributed Dr Bawumia’s 2024 election defeat to the actions of some senior members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

The former CEO under the erstwhile Akufo-Addo administration described some senior members of the NPP as bullies who caused the party’s defeat.

In a video on X, Kofi Ofosu Nkansah said the elders did everything in their power to ensure the young ones did not enter parliament.

“Some of the senior members of the New Patriotic Party are bullies, and that contributed majorly to the 2024 defeat. They were protecting some elderly people in Parliament. So if you were much younger and wanted to contest, they would find ways to remove you.”

“I am 45 years old, if I were in the UK, I could become a Prime Minister. But here they will ask you to let an MP who has been in Parliament for 16 years run for a fifth term.”

He argued that some senior members like J.H. Mensah, Nana Akufo-Addo and Osafo Mafo left Parliament, and it still functioned. He said this to imply that the old people in Parliament must give way to the younger ones.

Kofi Ofosu Nkansah contested the NPP parliamentary primaries in Asante Akim Central Constituency and lost.

He lost to Anyimadu Antwi, who polled 374 votes against Kofi’s 213 votes.

He accused some elders in the party of using the system to rig parliamentary primaries ahead of the 2024 elections.

“MCE and MP did the election album in their room, so that it would favour their preferred candidate. They removed the names of people who they thought voted for me so I would not win.”

Reactions to Kofi Nkansah's accusations

@BismarkRocky said:

“As you were attacking people powerful than you in the party, you were expecting their friends to support you.”

@Serburshtien11 wrote:

“Maasaa...3y3 3k)m😂😂💔. Were we not in this country when their youth were disrespecting the founding leaders of their party ???? Anaa, he was blinded by Money 🤔. He should keep quiet 🙅‍♂️.”

@AbdulRaufIbra20 said:

“We will plug their wicked wings after the primaries.”

@rwandanpassp0rt wrote:

“Ah well…🤷🏾‍♂️.”

@evils_only wrote:

“Dem naaaa go talk the truth.”

@tetteybitetteh said:

“You people sure say Akrobeto go fit mia this guy?”

