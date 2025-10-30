The Minority Caucus has accused Birim Central MCE, Solomon Kusi Brako, of accepting bribes from illegal miners

Jerry Ahmed Shaib, claimed that the MCE publicly admitted to fining illegal miners without following official procedures

They called on President John Mahama to take disciplinary action against the MCE

The Minority Caucus in Parliament has accused the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Birim Central, Solomon Kusi Brako, of allegedly accepting a bribe from illegal miners within his jurisdiction.

At a press conference held on Wednesday, October 29, 2025, the Second Deputy Minority Whip, Jerry Ahmed Shaib, alleged that the Birim Central MCE had publicly admitted to accepting fines from illegal miners, purported to be branch executives of the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC) at Akim Oda.

Minority Caucus accuses Birim Central MCE, Solomon Kusi Brako, of accepting bribe from illegal miners, urges Presidnet John Mahama to take action against him. Photo credit: Solomon Kusi Brako/Facebook

Source: Facebook

According to Jerry Ahmed Shaib, some of the miners paid GH¢15,000 without receiving official receipts or following standard financial procedures.

“The Minority Caucus in Parliament is scandalised by the admission of the Municipal Chief Executive of the Birim Central Municipality, Solomon Kusi Brako, that illegal miners were fined various sums of money for illegally mining in the Akim Oda environment and released to continue their illegal activities,” the Second Deputy Minority Whip said.

He further alleged that the MCE took money from illegal miners and later ordered the National Anti-Illegal Mining Operations Secretariat (NAMOS) to burn their equipment, prompting outrage among those affected.

The Minority Caucus consequently called on President John Mahama to take disciplinary action against the MCE.

“Today, our press conference here is to ask His Excellency, the President, to call this Municipal Chief Executive to order. If the President genuinely wants to fight galamsey, the MCE is just doing the opposite of what the President intends, if at all,” he urged.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to the allegations against the Birim Central MCE

Following the Minority Caucus, some Ghanaians who chanced upon excerpts of the press conference shared their views on the allegations levied against the Birim Central MCE.

YEN.com.gh compiled a few of the reactions below:

@_Dhellali said:

"Instead of holding press conference, why not report the case to appropriate authorities with evidence. Meanwhile, same people have issues with the AG updating the public on cases under investigation."

@KwameEmba also said:

"How can a whole MP be spreading lies. This fine from the MCE has been well explained and it even circulating in the media so why are these people still saying otherwise . It this a witch hunt or what. The MCE is working, so let him work and stop this sabotage tactics."

@DonFire13987274 commented:

"GCR issued and money bank into the Assembly account and you say it is bribe."

Source: YEN.com.gh