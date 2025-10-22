Otumfuo Osei Tutu II's beautiful daughter, Ohemaa Afia Kobi Prempeh, has offered to sponsor a cancer survivor to the UK for the first time

It came after the young woman shared her struggle with cancer at an event organised by Nana Aba Anamoah

Some social media users have applauded the medical doctor and serial entrepreneur on Instagram

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II's beautiful daughter, Dr Caryn Agyeman-Prempeh, popularly known by her stool name Ohemaa Afia Kobi Prempeh, Sandra Ankobiah and Serwaa Amihere have given back to society after successful careers.

The three popular Ghanaian women put smiles on the faces of three cancer survivors at a star-studded event.

Otumfuo’s daughter sponsors cancer survivor's UK trip

Ghanaian celebrities Ohemaa Afia Kobi Prempeh, Sandra Ankobiah, and Serwaa Amihere have sponsored three cancer survivors on an all-expenses-paid trip to the United Kingdom.

The survivors will attend the Women of Valour Conference on March 7, 2026, to mark International Women’s Day.

The presentation was made during the first-ever Seats of Strength programme, held at the Alisa Hotel on October 19, 2025.

The event featured emotional testimonies about chemotherapy, survivorship journeys, and healing after cancer.

Serwaa Amihere’s sister hosts Seats of Strength

Maame Gyamfuaa, Serwaa Amihere’s sister, stole the spotlight with her stylish look at the Seats of Strength event.

The co-founder of Oh My Hair and Office and Co clothing brand wore a two-piece outfit by Duaba Serwaa.

The style influencer turned heads with a chic short hairstyle and flawless makeup as she moderated the all-female event.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

isabella_sarfo stated:

"Nana Aba is blessed beyond measure because everything she touches turns into gold ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️."

_agyeiwaalarbi stated:

"So beautiful to watch ❤️."

ladyjaylives stated:

"Maaa, I love it 😍."

nobelllady stated:

"Nana Aba’s mentoring skills need to be studied in our schools 👏👏👏👏congrats 🎉 @mamiohmyhair."

abbygurl_deoptimist stated:

"Noko Pink lady... hopefully, next year, my lovely tea @teacherblessing_official. Shalom🙌."

maa_sela stated:

"Give Nana her flowers, okay 🥹🥹.. just look at Maame, she looks good 😊."

mary_gold_o stated:

"I love how you are teaching these sisters 😍😍😍bless you."

dede_davies stated:

"She looks ravishing 😍."

iam_eli233 stated:

"I love Nana Aba Anamoah. Good job there and always. 👏."

Withnat_foundation stated:

"Reason I will just give birth to only 2 and give them the best life."

Withnat_foundation stated:

"I love the outfit and the haircut."

