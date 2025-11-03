Teddy Safori Addi, the Deputy Director of NADMO, led a team to assess the damage from the fire at China City Mall

The fire, which occurred on October 30, 2025, destroyed millions of cedis worth of goods at the new centre

Safori Addi coordinated relief efforts and engaged with stakeholders while navigating the wreckage at the site

As many Ghanaians share in the sorrow of the China City Shopping Mall in Santasi, Kumasi, Teddy Safori Addi, the Deputy Director of Operations at the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO), has weighed in on the event.

The Deputy Director led a team of officers to the site to assess the extent of the damage and coordinate relief efforts.

The visit, documented in a trending video on social media, showcased the government's commitment to effective disaster management and support for the affected victims.

YEN.com.gh had earlier reported that the fire outbreak on October 30, 2025, engulfed the China Mall, which opened in March 2025, destroying goods worth millions of cedis.

Safori Addi, accompanied by personnel in military and emergency response uniforms, navigated through the wreckage, engaging with stakeholders and evaluating the situation on the ground.

China City Mall: Before and after fire

In similar news, an emotional video capturing the stark contrast between the vibrant opening of the Santasi China City Shopping Mall and its devastating aftermath has sparked reactions online.

The footage, shared by Skylens GH on X, vividly illustrated the mall's sad transformation from a bustling commercial hub to a smouldering ruin following a catastrophic fire.

The video sharing the contrast began with aerial shots of the mall's grand opening, showcasing a scene of celebration and anticipation.

The newly constructed two-story structure, adorned with red decorations and bustling with activity, stood as a symbol of economic growth and community development in Kumasi's Santasi neighbourhood.

Cars filled the parking lot, and crowds gathered, eager to explore the array of shops offering home accessories, electronics, and groceries.

However, the narrative took a tragic turn as the video transitioned to the 'after' scenes, with the once-pristine building now a skeletal remnant, its roof collapsed and walls charred, with thick smoke still rising from the debris.

China City Mall: Kumasi Mayor consoles staff

Richard Kwasi Ofori, the Kumasi Mayor, also went to the mall when the news of the disaster broke out.

In a video shared on X, the mayor was spotted consoling a female Chinese national who shed tears following the fire that consumed the mall.

The woman kept wiping her tears and was standing close to him.

Richard Kwasi Ofori then held the woman with his right hand and pulled her closer, trying to console her and stop her tears.

Chinese mall fire outbreak: Man restrained

YEN.com.gh had earlier reported that, amid the China City Mall chaos, a young man had risked his life by re-entering the burning mall to retrieve a bag he had left behind, believing it contained critical items.

In a video, the man emerged from the smoke-filled building, only to be confronted by security personnel and bystanders who reprimanded him for his dangerous actions and seeming lack of self-awareness.

A firefighter, speaking anonymously, expressed concerns about the lack of a fire hydrant at the mall, suggesting that the damage could have been minimised if proper safety measures had been in place.

