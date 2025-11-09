President John Mahama has urged Ghanaian journalists to be responsible in their reporting and share only credible information

Speaking at the 29th GJA Awards held at Manhyia Palace, he reminded the media that press freedom must be balanced with accountability

Mahama stressed that no journalist would be forced into exile under his government, pledging to protect press freedom

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

President John Mahama has urged Ghanaian journalists to be responsible and diligent in their work, disseminating credible information to the public.

He said although the Ghanaian constitution guarantees freedom of speech, it does not mean that journalists have the license to publish falsehoods.

President John Dramani Mahama urges Ghanaians journalist to remain credible. Photo credit: John Dramani Mahama/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

Speaking at the 29th Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) Awards and Dinner Night held on Saturday, November 8, 2025, at the Manhyia Palace, the president advised the Ghanaian media to balance their freedom with responsibility.

"Freedom of speech does not mean freedom to ruin reputations," he was quoted as saying at the GJA event in a post by the GTV official X handle.

President Mahama also stressed the importance of accuracy, verification, and fairness in journalism.

He reminded journalists that their work significantly influences national peace and stability, adding that they must serve in the interest of the public.

The president also reiterated his administration's commitment to protecting press freedom and ensuring journalists work without intimidation or censorship.

"The press must be the vigilant watchdogs of the people and not lapdogs of the powerful," he said.

"My administration will uphold that vigilance, will safeguard press freedom, will protect journalists, and ensure that the truth remains the foundation of our governance. Under my government, no journalist will have to flee into exile for fear of their lives," he added.

Asediba crowned 2024 journalist of the year

Meanwhile, Godwin Asediba, a TV3 journalist, was adjudged the 2024 GJA Journalist of the Year at the 29th GJA Awards.

At the same award ceremony, Godwin Asediba won the award for Best Documentary Reporting.

This national award follows Godwin Asediba’s win of the 2024 BBC News Komla Dumor Award.

He is currently on an internship with the BBC in London as part of the Komla Dumor Award.

Godwin’s reports usually focus on human-interest stories aimed at exposing injustice and amplifying the voices of marginalised communities.

According to the Ghana Journalists Association, the awardees were selected from 321 entries received by the Awards Committee set by the Association.

This year’s event was on the theme: “Safeguarding Ghana’s Future: The Role of the Media in Promoting Peace, Security and the Fight Against Galamsey.”

The special guest of honour for the event was President John Dramani Mahama.

Other speakers at the event were the acting Chief Justice, Paul Baffoe-Bonnie, and the Executive Chairman of KGL Group, Alex Apau Dadey.

Read the post below:

Ghanaians react to Mahama's advise to journalists

Ghanaians on social medua have reacted to President Mahama's advise to journalist at the GJA awards.

YEN.com.gh compiled a few of the reactions below:

@kojogoodboy1 said:

"Oh he knows that? He should advise Kevin Taylor then."

@AyamLr246 replied::

"Abi Kevin Taylor is an appointee or he wey employ am. Gyimie gyimie Negga. We Dey see u bastards for every post under."

@LailaisBlunt also said:

"Like speak oh but don’t say anything you know you can’t prove in court. Some of you say anything."

@WizbossAlexis1 commented:

"You won the election with this and you want be left with this . Forget, expect more fire works."

Otumfuo’s son Oheneba Nana Kwaku Duah attends GJA Awards. Photo source: @tina_news_gh

Source: TikTok

Otumfuo's son graces GJA Awards

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that Otumfuo Osei Tutu II's son warmed hearts after a video of him at a public event went viral.

He attended the GJA Awards in Kumasi, where a female journalist tried to interact with him at the event

This was the first time in 29 years that the GJA Awards have been held outside Accra.

Source: YEN.com.gh