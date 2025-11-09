President John Dramani Mahama, together with other dignitaries, attended the 29th Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) Media Awards at the Manhyia Palace in Kumasi

President John Dramani Mahama has promised that his administration would not allow any acts of intimidation, interference, or attacks on journalists.

The President made this pledge when he spoke at the 29th Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) Awards on Saturday, November 8, 2025, at the Manhyia Palace in Kumasi under the patronage of the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.

President Mahama vows not to intimidate the press.

Source: Getty Images

President Mahama said he is committed to safeguarding press freedom and ensuring the safety of media professionals.

“Let me be unequivocal: under my leadership, this government will neither sanction nor tolerate any form of intimidation, interference, or attacks on journalists.”

He indicated that his government is already backing his words with actions to show that he will fulfil his pledge.

“I have directed the Minister responsible for Government Communications and the Minister for National Security to create a permanent forum for constructive engagement between the security services and the media. This will foster mutual respect and prevent such future incidents,” the President said.

President John Mahama, who spoke under the theme “Self-Guarding Ghana: The Role of the Media in Promoting Security and Peace,” reaffirmed his commitment to restoring the atmosphere of media freedom that characterised Ghana’s democracy before 2017.

“My administration has chosen the path of restoring the spirit of pre-2017 Ghana, when freedom of expression, institutional respect, and journalistic safety defined our democratic experience.”

After reiterating his pledge for a free press, President John Mahama encouraged journalists to exercise their rights responsibly.

"Freedom must be balanced with responsibility. The credibility of journalism depends on integrity, accuracy, and fairness. Too often, the rush to break a story first results in unverified publications that damage reputations.”

Investigation of violence against journalists

President Mahama further gave an update on investigations into acts of violence against journalists and citizens during the 2020 and 2024 elections, which led to injuries and deaths.

“I’m pleased to report that the investigations are complete. A total of 21 individuals have been identified. Four have been arrested and released on bail, five remain on remand, and warrants have been issued for the remaining suspects."

"The Attorney General is currently reviewing the reports to determine appropriate legal action and compensation for victims or their families,” he disclosed.

The President said that he will ensure that justice is served in accordance with the law.

“The victims deserve closure, and the perpetrators will face the consequences of their actions.”

