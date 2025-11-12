A stolen motorbike was found hidden in a bush in Galleykope by a search party member

The owner and his friends ambushed one thief while the second was arrested in Sogakope

The suspect is a team member's nephew, with the family asking to settle the matter internally

A dramatic turn of events in Sogakope saw the owner of a stolen motorbike, Barnabas Amekudzi, and his friends successfully lay an ambush that led to the capture of two suspects, one of whom is a familiar face in the community.

A nighttime ambush in Sogakope leads to the arrest of two alleged motorbike thieves, one of whom is known to the community. Image credit: Peter Atsu, Ghanaian Times

The incident, which began with the theft of a motorbike on Thursday evening, November 6, 2025, from Agorkpo Newtown, concluded with a citizen's arrest the following night in Galleykope.

2 suspects allegedly steal motorbike at Sogakope

The theft occurred while the owner, Barnabas Amekudzi, was away.

“I went out for just about five minutes, and by the time I came back, the motorbike was nowhere to be found. So I informed those in the neighbourhood, and we started looking for it,” Barnabas told YEN.com.gh.

After an initial fruitless search, the group decided to call it a day around 5 PM.

However, fate intervened when one of the search party members made a crucial discovery.

“However, one of the men involved in the search went to the toilet in a nearby bush and discovered the motorbike. He alerted me, and when we went, it was my bike. So, we decided to leave it there and set up an ambush around the area to see who would come for it,” the bike owner explained.

The thieves had hidden the bike in a bush near Galleykope, presumably planning to return for it later.

This discovery set the stage for the dramatic confrontation.

Nighttime ambush after Sogakope motorcycle theft

The ambush team, composed of Amekudzi and his friends, waited patiently.

Then, at around 7 PM on Friday, November 7, the suspects arrived.

“Around 7 PM, we saw a motorbike coming towards the area. The rider turned off the lights while heading towards my stolen bike to approach stealthily. They got down, and as they were about to carry the stolen bike, we rushed on them, catching one while the other escaped,” Barnabas narrated.

The individual caught at the scene was identified as Wisdom Agozie

The second suspect, Dotsey Adzewoda, managed to flee, but his escape was short-lived and complicated by a twist of family ties.

Barnabas said he escaped and entered the house of a family member who was also part of the team that laid the ambush.

After chasing him down, he then discovered that the suspect was his own nephew.

Knowing Adzewoda's workplace, the team devised a plan for his capture.

Barnabas continued that they knew where he worked, so the next day, he sent someone to the washing bay where he worked to ask for his service.

When they were interacting and he confirmed his name and they alerted the police, who then moved in to arrest him.

Both suspects, Wisdom Agozie and Dotsey Adzewoda, are currently out on bail.

Family intervention requested in Sogakope theft case

The case has taken a local turn, with family members attempting to resolve the issue outside the formal justice system.

Barnabas said that the family wanted them to settle the matter at home and had appealed for the police to consider this.

The successful recovery of the motorbike and the subsequent arrests highlight the effectiveness of community vigilance and quick thinking in combating local crime.

