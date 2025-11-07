The Chief Executive of the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA), Julius Neequaye Kotey, led a jama session in his office

This happened when some Commonwealth Hall members of the University of Ghana visited to congratulate him on his appointment

Many who watched the video shared their varied thoughts in the comment section of the post

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Julius Neequaye Kotey, the Chief Executive Officer of the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA), was seen in a video leading a jama session in his office.

The CEO was in the company of some Commonwealth Hall members who visited him in his office to congratulate him on his appointment.

Julius Neequaye Kotey, CEO of DVLA, leads his fellow Commonwealth Hall members in a jama session. Photo credit: @vandallogass

Source: Facebook

The Commonwealth Hall is one of the traditional halls in the University of Ghana. It is also the only male hall in the University. Students who belong to the hall are called Vandals.

In a video on X, the CEO was seen leading the Vandals who visited him to sing some jama songs.

He was in a long-sleeved white shirt and blue-black trousers, while most of the Vandals who visited wore their customised Commonwealth Hall polo shirts.

In a Facebook post, Julius Neequaye Kotey said the team was led by Vandal Real Malopia. He added that he was grateful for the visit and most especially the jama session, which they refer to as charging.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to DVLA boss' jama session

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video making rounds on social media. Read them below:

@andrew692633 said:

"He’s acting like about time to leave 💀."

@Still_Sollo1112 wrote:

"I was in Lev 100 when he was in Lev 300 at Vandal City. He used to carry the "twɛdisis". Pure Vandal, this man."

Philip Nyame said:

"The best CEO in Ghana. Down to the ground and is not selective, no matter who you are, because he knows we are nothing on this earth and just passing by. God bless him with longer life, good health and more money."

@citizenkodua wrote:

"I understand why he was calm at the PAC. A Vandal...A gentleman.🥂."

@JW_PIMO said:

"Senior Logass, way back in Aquinas 2005/2006, he was the jama cheerleader. Vhim Saint Logass. @kenlogass."

@quabena_red wrote:

"Proper old Tom."

Nana Osompa Nyamekye II said:

"God bless you for your warm reception as well. We are super proud of you 👍."

Philip Nyame wrote:

"Which CEO will do these in his workplace? That's why anybody who thinks negatively about him doesn't succeed because he is a free-minded guy."

Kofi Adoli said:

"Logass can never repent as a Vandal."

Tutulapato PapaYaw wrote:

"I now know where the fearlessness comes from."

John Mahama visits his former room at the University of Ghana's Commonwealth Hall. Photo credit: @JDMahama

Source: Facebook

Mahama visits his former UG room

In an earlier publication, YEN.com.gh reported that President John Dramani Mahama visited his former room at the University of Ghana’s Commonwealth Hall.

Students who were present when the President visited hailed him as he made his way to the room he stayed in as an undergraduate.

In videos on social media, President Mahama seemed happy as he interacted with the students.

Source: YEN.com.gh