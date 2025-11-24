Kwaku Raymond, who served nearly 20 years in the Ghana Army, said junior ranks are not getting the better and deserving benefits

In the US Army, Raymond said he earns more as a private, receives housing, and enjoys better benefits

Raymond admitted that he still respects the Ghana Army but calls for fair pay and improved conditions for junior soldiers.

Kwaku Raymond, a popular former Ghanaian soldier who recently joined the United States Army, shared his experiences of challenges and inequalities while serving in the Ghana Armed Forces for nearly twenty years.

Raymond contrasts Ghana Army pay with higher US Army benefits. Image credit: Kwaku Raymond

Source: Instagram

Raymond, speaking about his experiences, mentioned that most of the perks and benefits in the Ghana Army were heavily officer-centric, while junior ranks were struggling.

Raymond reflected on the military background of his family and mentioned that his father served as a warrant officer and initially earned the same amount as a major, although this all changed after a salary review.

Presently, in Ghana, lieutenants after a year of service earn more than warrant officers after twenty to twenty-four years of service. "So where is the respect?" Raymond stated and highlighted that these discrepancies were not in the US Army, where pay and benefits are structured and equitable.

He further voiced the hardship of junior ranks, using himself as an example, where he enlisted in the Ghana Army in 2005, and did not have a government apartment in the barracks and lived with his mother until being assigned an apartment as a private soldier in 2009

Raymond shares US Army pays better

Raymond pointed out that after many years of service, the amount of money he was given upon resignation would be no more than $20,000, not enough for even a moderate car like a Honda Accord.

He pointed out that, comparatively, after basic training in the US Army, he had received a $15,000 signing bonus plus a comfortable apartment.

He also mentioned that as a private soldier in the United States Army, he could earn US$8,000 per month, showing the significant differences between the two militaries in pay and reasonable living conditions.

Raymond respects Ghana Army despite pay inequalities

Although Raymond has acknowledged these dynamics, he pointed out a deep admiration for the Ghana Army and for all the colleagues he served alongside.

He recognised that the Ghana Armed Forces do have discipline and professionalism, but due to systemic inequities, especially with pay and benefits, many junior ranks were living day to day.

His background also demonstrated the greater challenges within the Ghanaian non-commissioned officer structure and the differences between militaries in Ghana and the United States.

Watch the trending video below:

Raymond’s move to the US Army not only marks a new chapter in his career but also serves as a candid reflection on the need for reforms within the Ghana Armed Forces to ensure that all soldiers, regardless of rank, are fairly compensated and respected for their service.

Ghanaian celebrity soldier Kwaku Raymond announces his entry into the US Army after serving in Ghana for 19 years. Photo source: EchoLima

Source: Instagram

Raymond Elleamoh joined US Army

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that a former Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) personnel, Raymond Kwaku Elleamoh, has joined the US Army.

Elleamoh, a celebrated soldier once touted as the strongest soldier in Ghana, announced his new journey in a social media post.

Taking to his Instagram page on Wednesday, June 4, 2025, Elleamoh shared photos of himself in a US Army uniform.

Source: YEN.com.gh