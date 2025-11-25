Ex-Ghanaian Police Aminu Tanko completed BECE in 2013, WASSCE in 2016, joined the Ghana Police Service in 2020, and enlisted in the British Army in 2025

Aminu Tanko has exhibited significant physical and mental development, reflecting discipline, resilience, and readiness for international military service

He attributes his success to the grace of God and steadfast commitment, highlighting the importance of perseverance in attaining extraordinary opportunities

Young and vibrant Ghanaian British Army officer, Aminu Tanko has defy the odds, developing a pathway that began with serving in the Ghana Police Service and eventually leading him to service in the British Army.

Reflecting on his journey, Aminu shared important milestones from his life.

The first milestone was sitting the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) in 2013 and then completing the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) in 2016.

The second important milestone was the realisation of a dream he had held since his youth when he joined the Ghana Police Service in 2020.

He is proud of the service he has provided to his community and the commitment he has made to the job.

The third milestone is the realisation of a second dream and the achievement of another milestone by enlisting in the British Army in 2025.

Aminu Tanko credited his success to God

Amini said "I've come this far by the grace of God" an expression of humility and speaks to the faith that has carried Aminu through all of his challenges.

Aminu's transformation over the years has been impressive.

The changes he has made are based on the discipline and strength he developed during his years of service in law enforcement and his preparation for military service.

His service to Ghana and training from Ghana Police Service provided him with valuable leadership qualities, such as perseverance and patience, as well as a strong sense of service that will benefit him greatly in the British Army.

Aminu Tanko's story represents hope for many Ghanaians. Aminu's achievements remind all of us that success is not achieved overnight, and that success comes to those who have faith in themselves, work hard, and believe that with perseverance, anything can happen.

Aminu started out as a high school student in Ghana writing his exams, and today he wears a uniform for one of the world's most respected international forces.

As Aminu Tanko enters this next phase of his life, he takes with him not only a sense of personal pride and success, but also the collective hopes and support of those who have watched his story from Ghana, and now the world.

