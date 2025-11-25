Jamie Vardy’s Italian villa near Lake Garda was raided by burglars, with £80K in valuables stolen while he played for Cremonese

Rebekah Vardy was at the Serie A match against Roma when the burglary occurred, leaving the family shocked and unsettled

Vardy, who played alongside Ghana’s Daniel Amartey at Leicester City, is adapting to life in Italy despite the traumatic incident

Jamie Vardy and his family have suffered a frightening ordeal after their new home in Northern Italy was raided by burglars.

The incident happened while the former Leicester City and England forward was on the pitch for Cremonese in their Serie A clash against Roma on November 23, 2025, a match they lost 3-1.

According to The Daily Mail, His wife, Rebekah Vardy, attended the game and was unaware of what was unfolding back at their Lake Garda property.

According to a Mirror report, three intruders entered the £2 million villa in the picturesque town of Salo, around an hour from Cremona. The thieves are believed to have accessed the house through a window and stolen valuables worth around £80,000, including jewellery and cash.

Security footage is said to show the men entering and leaving the house, suggesting they may have monitored the property to learn when it would be empty.

Also, a babysitter was reportedly inside the villa during the break-in, although she was reportedly safe and unharmed. The burglary was only discovered when friends of the Vardy family returned to the home and found items scattered on the floor.

Meanwhile, local authorities have begun investigations using CCTV evidence as they work to track down the suspects.

This unsettling experience comes at a time when the Vardy family had been settling well into life in Italy. They had become familiar faces in Salo, taking walks, dining at local restaurants and making efforts to learn the language.

Vardy, who previously played at Leicester City with Ghana’s Daniel Amartey, moved to Cremonese in the summer as part of a new career adventure abroad.

Serie A campaign and Vardy’s Italian journey

The burglary overshadowed a special weekend in Serie A, where several clubs, including Cremonese, were allowed to promote the A Red to Violence campaign.

The initiative aims to highlight domestic abuse, with players wearing the names of important women in their lives on the back of their shirts.

Vardy took part by having Becky, a tribute to his wife, printed above his number 10. Players also appeared with a red streak of face paint to further raise awareness.

Vardy has spoken in the past about embracing his new life in Italy after leaving Leicester. He was linked with moves to other clubs, including Wrexham, before choosing Cremonese.

His adjustment has been swift, with the striker eager to contribute on match days, support his teammates and score goals. Growing up, he admired Serie A icon Alessandro Del Piero, and playing in the league has been a long-standing dream fulfilled.

