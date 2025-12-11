US President Donald Trump has launched a scheme offering fast-tracked US visas to wealthy foreigners who can pay at least $1 million.

The card is expected to give buyers a direct path to Citizenship for all qualified and vetted people.

The Trump Gold Card is a US visa awarded to those who can demonstrate they will provide the country a substantial benefit.

This development comes amid the US’ continued immigration crackdown, raising work visa fees and deporting undocumented migrants.

Businesses sponsoring employees are required to pay $2 million, along with additional fees.

In addition, a "platinum" version of the card that offers special tax breaks will also be available for $5 million.

Extra fees to the government may be charged depending on each applicant's circumstances, the site said. Individuals are also required to pay a non-refundable $15,000 processing fee before their application is reviewed.

The gold card scheme has faced criticism since it was first announced in February, because of fears it would unfairly favour wealthy individuals.

The scheme comes as the Trump administration has devoted significant resources to deporting immigrants.

The US has also paused immigration applications by individuals from the 19 countries, mostly in Africa and in the Middle East, which are subject to the president's travel ban.

The government has also halted all decisions on asylum applications and said it would review thousands of cases that were approved under the administration of President Joe Biden.

In September, Trump also signed an order to charge a $100,000 fee for applicants of the H-1B visa programme for skilled foreign workers.

The decision caused panic among overseas students in the US and technology firms. The White House later clarified that the fee would apply only to new applicants who are currently abroad.

