At least six people have died in an evening road crash on the Obuasi-kyekyewere road.

The December 10 incident involved a collision between a minibus and a truck.

Emergency personnel at the aftermath of a road crash. Credit: Ghana National Fire Service

Source: Facebook

Citi News reported that several others sustained injuries on the road.

The truck lost control upon reaching Aboagye Motors near the Obuasi court junction, resulting in a crash with the Hyundai Urvan.

The bodies of the deceased have been deposited at the Obuasi government hospital, while the injured are receiving treatment at the hospital.

Authorities have launched an investigation to unravel the circumstances that led to the accident.

Source: YEN.com.gh