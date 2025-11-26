Sad news has hit Ghana, as one person has been confirmed dead in a fire outbreak at Dansoman

The MP for Dansoman has paid a visit to the bereaved family, offering support and expressing condolences over the tragic incident

Authorities have confirmed that the victim of the fire was an eight-year-old girl, leaving the community deeply saddened

Sad news emerged following the fire outbreak at Dansoman in the Greater Accra Region.

Fire ravages the Dansoman market, claiming the life of an 8-year-old. Image credit: SikaOfficial/X, Zed Multimedia, Channel One TV.

Speaking in an interview with the media, the Head of Public Relations for the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS), DO II Desmond Ackah, confirmed that the unfortunate fire caused the death of an eight-year-old girl named Priscilla.

She was asleep throughout and became trapped, and by the time she realised what was happening, it was too late for her to escape.

DO II Desmond Ackah explained that the call to their office came in late, as the fire swept through several structures, destroying many properties.

Twenty per cent of the market was burned by the fire.

“An eight-year-old left in the structure, unfortunately, got burnt beyond recognition."

“After firefighting, we were alerted to the fact that she had been left by her mother, who had gone out on an errand. Because she was asleep when the fire started, she was unaware until she became trapped and was burned by the fire," he said.

“We received the fire call at exactly 12:02 am. Within two minutes, we arrived there, but the sad news is that before we got there, the fire had already spread to other sections of the market."

He explained that the fire escalated so quickly because of the wooden structures in the market.

"Predominantly, the structures are made of wood, so it was very easy for the fire to sweep through that section.”

Ghana Fire Service contained the outbreak at Dansoman

Despite the challenges, the team was able to contain the fire about an hour later.

He added that they used a total of eight fire engines:

“We used eight fire engines. We were able to combat the fire head-on. We were able to salvage 80 per cent of the market,” he added.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Dansoman market fire: MP consoles bereaved mother

Member of parliament for the area, Ablekuma West, Rev. Kweku Addo, has paid a visit to the market.

He offered his condolences and assured the family of support as authorities assess the full impact of the tragedy.

In a video, he was seen consoling the family of the deceased eight-year-old, identified as Priscilla.

Fire guts the Dansoman market, claiming the life of an eight-year-old. Photo credit: GNFS Source: Facebook

