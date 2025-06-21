There was a gathering where popular Swedru-based businessman, Abu Trica, was present with several friends

One of his friends pulled a firearm and fired it a few times just for the fun of it, and this has gone viral on social media

Netizens who watched the video thronged the comment section to share their varied thoughts on the post

A Ghanaian man caused a frenzy on social media after he pulled out a firearm and fired in public just to announce his presence at a gathering.

The man was in the company of a young Ghanaian Swedru-based businessman known as Abu Trica.

In a video on X, several young men had gathered, possibly to have fun. Some of the men walked up to Abu Trica to shake his hand and greet him.

While that was going on, one man who was wearing a white shirt removed a firearm from his pocket, raised it into the air and pulled the trigger a few times.

Another man who was also holding a gun gave his ammunition to a man wearing a camouflage military uniform. There were other men in uniform at the gathering.

It is not known whether the men are security personnel or have just been dressed in the uniform.

There was music playing while some men also drummed and danced at the gathering. Meanwhile, Abu Trica sat down and conversed with other people present.

Reactions as Ghanaian man fired his firearm

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video shared by @eddie_wrt on X. Read them below:

@DanK_2022 said:

“He should be arrested.”

@Clement_truth wrote:

“Only in Ghana, you won’t see this in Europe.”

@B6ADASS said:

“These people no hear say brandishing guns be offence?”

@Bside51115 wrote:

“Abu dock first, sha.”

@kwadwovirtue said:

“@GhPoliceService, another job come, arrest him immediately.”

@itsLamb3rt wrote:

“Do people still not understand the dangers of firing warning shots into the air, especially in a crowded place? What goes up will come down. This is reckless behaviour.”

@Nanaezze said:

“Ibi this Fooling naa wey go make them bust them soon.”

@_Roofman2131gh wrote:

“Don’t be surprised when Ghana Police invites him, this shooting in public at occasions an unlawful and very dangerous act ,one silly mistake and someone pays the price with their lives.”

@papaniimensah said:

“Are those guys in military uniforms 'proper' military men? In fact, the glorification of money and material possessions has done a thing on the black African society.”

@Nene_Ayiku wrote:

“@GhPoliceService, this is a cool chop. If he has a license,”

“1. Unlawful discharge of a firearm. Public Order Act 1994 (Act 491)”

“2. Causung Fear and panic. Section 207 of Act 29”

“If not add;”

“3. Unlawful possession of firearm and use of firearm Section 192 of Act 29”

@Inkredible_B said:

“As a citizen of Ghana, when you tag @GhPoliceService, you're doing ur civic duty! Medikal was arrested & spent days in jail for less.”

