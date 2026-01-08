Five Kade SHS students have been remanded by the court after pleading guilty to assaulting their teacher, Michael Quayson

Four of the accused were sent to prison custody while the 17-year-old juvenile was remanded into police custody

The Ghana Education Service condemned the attack, reaffirming its commitment to protecting teachers and upholding exam integrity

The Kade District Court in the Eastern Region has remanded five accused persons in connection with the brutal assault of Michael Quayson, a teacher at Kade Senior High Technical School (SHTS), after they pleaded guilty.

Four of the accused persons, who are above 18 years, were remanded into prison custody after appearing in court on Wednesday, January 7, 2026.

FiveKade SHS students who allegedly assaulted teacher for ensuring strict WASSCE invigilation have been remanded by Kade District Court. Photo credit: UGC.

Source: Getty Images

The other accused, a 17-year-old juvenile, was also remanded into police custody.

All five accused persons are expected to reappear before the court on Tuesday, January 20, 2026, with the juvenile’s case to be handled by a Juvenile Court.

Family members and some of the accused persons broke down in tears when they were put in a police vehicle and driven away.

The Public Relations Officer of the Ghana Education Service (GES), Daniel Fenyi, confirmed this development in an interview with YEN.com.gh.

He said the arrest of the accused persons shows the GES and the Ministry of Education's zero tolerance for indiscipline in schools across the country.

Daniel Fenyi further reiterated the GES's commitment to protecting the welfare of Ghanaian teachers, as well as safeguarding the integrity of the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

"This demonstrates the level at which the Ministry of Education and the Ghana Education Service can go to safeguard and protect the welfare of teachers, and uphold the integrity of the WASSCE," he said.

Watch the Facebook video below:

What did the Kade SHS students do?

A group of students at Kade Senior High School, in October 2025, reportedly attacked their teacher on campus after he refused to allow them to cheat in exams.

Known for enforcing strict rules to restore order on campus, the teacher reportedly became a target of disgruntled students unhappy with his disciplinary actions.

A viral video accompanying the post made by @Elorm_Hood showed students slapping and beating the teacher with a tree branch as he tried to defend himself.

Following the attack, reports suggested that the parents of the students had reached an out-of-court settlement with the teacher after a police report was filed on the matter.

President John Mahama condemns attacks on Ghanaian teachers after a Kade SHS educator was assaulted for preventing cheating. Photo credit: John Dramani Mahama/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

President Mahama condemns attacks on teachers

The arrest and subsequent remand of the accused persons came days after President John Mahama condemned rising attacks on Ghanaian teachers in parts of the country.

Speaking at the Delegate Conference of the Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT) on Monday, January 5, 2026, he urged swift action against persons who attack teachers in the country.

YEN.com.gh reported that the president also expressed concerns over the poor handling of the recent assault case on a teacher by some students of the Kade Senior High School in the Eastern Region of Ghana.

Source: YEN.com.gh