The trial of Bernard Antwi Boasiako, aka Chairman Wontumi, began with the prosecution presenting its first witness

Michael Gyedu Ayisi, the first prosecution, said there was no evidence relating to claims around a mining concession

The New Patriotic Party politician has been accused of engaging in illegal mining through his company, Akonta Mining

The illegal mining case against Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bernard Antwi Boasiako, aka Chairman Wontumi, kicked off with testimony from a first prosecution witness.

Citi News reported that Michael Gyedu Ayisi, the first prosecution witness, told the High Court in Accra that he has no documentary evidence to support claims that the Samreboi mining concession was assigned by Boasiako to one Henry Okum.

During the cross-examination, Ayisi, an artisanal miner, told the court that the suggestion Okum took over the concession from Boasiako was based solely on what Okum told him, not hard evidence.

When asked directly whether he had seen any deed of assignment or concession document evidencing a transfer of mining rights from Boasiako to Henry Okum, Ayisi responded in the negative.

Ayisi also admitted that he did not know the boundaries of the Samreboi concession, had never seen a concession document in his life, and had no formal training in mining, but learnt the trade “on the job.”

The witness further told the court that he had never met Boasiako nor seen him at the Samreboi site.

He, however, said it was commonly known that the Samreboi land belonged to Boasiako.

During cross-examination by Boasiako’s lawyer, the witness also admitted that he extracted gold from the site and handed it over to Okum on several occasions.

Joy News reported that the case has been adjourned to January 13.

What are the accusations against Wontumi?

Boasiako is standing trial over mining activities on his Samreboi concession without the requisite authorisation.

After his arrest on October 7, 2025, Boasiako was granted bail of GH¢15 million with three sureties in the first case against him and GH¢10 million with two sureties in the second case against him.

He and his company, Akonta Mining Company, are accused of engaging in mining operations on their mining concession without obtaining due approval.

In the second case, Boasiako has been accused of mining in the Tano Nimire Forest Reserve without a license and purposely facilitating the unauthorised felling of trees.

The High Court in Accra barred Boasiako from leaving the country as part of his bail conditions.

He has been placed on the immigration stop list at all entry and exit points of Ghana, effectively restricting his travel abroad until the case is concluded.

Longstanding Illegal mining claims against Wontumi

YEN.com.gh also reported that Akonta Mining had long been linked to illegal mining activities, especially in forest reserves, but Wontumi has denied these claims.

In 2022, the Media Coalition Against Galamsey called for the prosecution of the politician, saying there was evidence that the Minerals and Mining Act had been violated.

Wontumi is accused of having his company mine along the banks of the Tano River, with the coalition also accusing the past government of failing to truly fight illegal mining.

