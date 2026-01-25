President John Mahama stated that he is amazed by the recovery pace of the country's economy, considering the economy that was handed over to him

The President said this at the First Sky Group’s Thanksgiving Service held in the Northern Region on Sunday, January 25, 2026

He attributed the economic turnaround to the grace of God and the hard work they put in as a government so the economy grows

President John Dramani Mahama said that he is amazed at the pace of Ghana's economic recovery since he took office on January 7, 2025.

He described the economic turnaround as one that has been faster than he had personally expected, considering the severe economic challenges they inherited from the Akufo-Addo government.

President Mahama says he is amazed at Ghana's quick economic recovery. Photo credit: @JDMahama

Source: Facebook

The President said the magnitude and speed of the economic recovery have exceeded expectations and drawn admiration from international financial institutions like the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank.

President Mahama explained that the economic situation his government inherited was so dire that he initially thought it would take at least two years to begin seeing tangible improvements.

The President mentioned that some of the key economic indicators that have improved includes the inflation rate and the performance of the Cedi. He said the drop in inflation and the strong performance of the Cedi against other currencies are evidence of the economic recovery.

President John Mahama attributed the gains not only to policy decisions but also to discipline and the grace of God.

“I have been at this job before. The crisis that faced us was very difficult. In my own estimation, I thought we would need about two years to see an economic turnaround. But Ebenezer, this is how far God has brought us."

“We are all surprised and shocked at the quick turnaround. Any time I meet the IMF officials and the World Bank officials, they can’t even believe what has happened in Ghana."

“So, Ghana has now become a Poster boy of the IMF and the World Bank. It is only the grace of God. To bring Inflation from 23.8% to 5.4% in one year? I mean, how did we manage that? For the first time to see the Ghanaian Cedi appreciate by 37% in one year, it is only God,” he said.

Source: YEN.com.gh