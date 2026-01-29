A Ghanaian woman has been plunged into sorrow over the disappearance of her husband

This comes after the man bid farewell to the family and reportedly relocated to Canada however, attempts to reach him have proven futile

Social media users who took to the comment section of the video have shared their views on the unfortunate incident

A Ghanaian man, Albert Kessi, who bid farewell to his loved ones, informing them of his travel to Canada, is now feared dead.

This comes after his wife, looking visibly distraught, appeared on Oyerepa Afutuo on Oyerepa TV on Wednesday, January 28, seeking support to locate her husband, whether dead or alive.

The grieving wife, clad in black and based in Kumasi, indicated that her husband informed her of his travel to Canada last week, Friday, January 24, and proceeded to travel to Accra for onward relocation to Canada.

The woman indicated that she was in constant communication with her husband and spoke to him as he informed her that he had boarded a plane.

“She informed me that she had boarded the plane and asked me to take good care of the kids, promising to call when he arrived,” she stated.

The woman said her joy turned to worry when her husband did not call her as expected, a situation which led her to reach out to an agent who helped her husband secure documents for the travel.

It was at that point that the agent informed her that her husband, Albert, had been rushed to the hospital upon arriving in Canada.

The woman stated that efforts to reach her husband since then have proved futile.

The President of the Ghanaian community in Canada, Duodu, who phoned into the programme, told Auntie Naa that news of a Ghanaian reportedly dead in Canada had circulated; however, no concrete proof shows that any such incident had happened.

He explained that calls made to the Ghanaian Embassy in Canada indicated that no official report had been made to them regarding the demise of a Ghanaian man.

Reactions to Ghanaian man missing in Canada

Social media users who took to the comment section of the post have shared their views on the unfortunate incident.

@littlede-hebrew2064 indicated:

“Auntie Naa, if someone dies on a plane, the plane becomes a crime scene. The pilot will send a message to the ground staff and the police will be notified. Airline staff and Immigration can’t report any information to anyone apart from the police.”

@patienceboateng8504 added:

“They should contact the Canadian embassy in Ghana, giving his name and DOB. They would know if he was issued the right visa or not. I suspect a fake visa; if that’s the case, the Ethiopian Airlines might have done something. I’m in Canada—if he really touched down here, and even if it’s a fake visa, they would just deport him. Or did the freight disappear in the air?”

