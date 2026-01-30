Media personality Blakk Rasta has finally broken his silence, giving his two cents on the IShowSpeed passport issuance saga

The Minister for Foreign Affairs, Okudzeto Ablakwa, has found himself on the receiving end of critics' jabbing him for granting the US streamer a passport

Blakk Rasta's views on the whole charade have sparked reactions on social media, as some agreed with him while others dismissed him

Musician and media personality Blakk Rasta has heaped praises on Ghana's Foreign Affairs Minister, Okudzeto Ablakwa, for granting American streamer IShowSpeed a Ghanaian passport.

On January 25, 2026, IShowSpeed touched down in Ghana as part of his "Speed Does Africa" tour.

The streamer got to engage in a fun-packed list of activities that portrayed Ghana in a positive light on an international platform. This good coverage led the government, through the Foreign Affairs Ministry led by Okudzeto Ablakwa, to announce the issuance of a Ghanaian passport to the globally renowned streamer.

“I am pleased to inform you and our compatriots that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has approved the issuance of a Ghanaian passport to IShowSpeed,” he stated.

Unfortunately, his actions triggered a massive debate on social media. While some claimed it was a good move, others gave a scathing assessment of the decision.

Below is the Facebook post of Okudzeto Ablakwa that sparked the debate:

Lily Mohammed jabs Ablakwa over IShowSpeed passport

On Wednesday, January 28, Lily Mohammed questioned the impact and relevance of IShowSpeed’s visit to the country. She stated that this was the first time she had even heard about the 21-year-old streamer.

"Them coming to jump on our jollof, coming to jump on our Black Star Square. What has it done to our GDP? What has it added to our economy? Wode Maya has been putting Ghana on the map globally," she fumed.

Lily Mohammed made this pronouncement as she voiced her displeasure with the decision by the Foreign Affairs Ministry to issue a Ghanaian passport to IShowSpeed.

Blakk Rasta speaks on IShowSpeed passport issuance

Speaking on his show, Blakk Rasta argued that Okudzeto Ablakwa's decision was a smart move aimed at selling Ghana to the outside world.

He stated that giving IShowSpeed a passport automatically makes him a Ghanaian. According to him, Ghanaians do not know how that would influence Ghana positively.

According to him, IShowSpeed has a huge fanbase, and his popularity alone is enough to market Ghana to the whole world, justifying Ablakwa's decision.

Blakk Rasta added that Speed's experience at the Shea butter museum has the potential to woo foreigners to jet into Ghana just to get an experience of the same.

Watch the TikTok video of Blakk Rasta below:

Reactions to BlakkRasta's views on IShowSpeed passport

Below are some comments from the trending conversation compiled by YEN.com.gh:

Salem Baffour wrote:

"This is not journalism but arrogance on her part. Very unprofessional with the tantrums and throwing of hands."

Beatrice wrote:

"Even Nigerians and Fulanis have a Ghana passport, why not an American who has 50% Ghana roots?"

Nana wrote:

"According to sources, 20,000,000 searches on the internet are looking for the name Ghana, because of IShowSpeed."

Kwaku Darlinton wrote:

"This one de3 my NDC people have done well, and that was a smart move, and I feel bad, but I know my NDC people can’t capitalise on this and mess up."

Bella Juxt wrote:

"He advertised Africa for free, something CNN will never do."

Eben wrote:

"This is education and wisdom from Blakk Rasta. Not just journalists with pancakes on their faces."

Lily Mohammed apologises to Okudzeto Ablakwa

YEN.com.gh had earlier reported that Lily Mohammed apologised to Ghana’s Foreign Affairs Minister, Okudzeto Ablakwa, over her unhinged criticism of the IShowSpeed passport saga.

The GHOne TV presenter expressed regret over the remarks she made on January 28, 2026, sparking controversy on Instagram and Facebook.

