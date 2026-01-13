Ralph DeFellow Ghanaian addressed viral reports claiming billionaire businessman Ibrahim Mahama had gifted him a brand new Mercedes-Benz

The Fix the Country activist firmly denied the claims in a TikTok video, insisting he never received any vehicle from the Engineers and Planners CEO

The reports sparked heated reactions online, with many Ghanaians accusing Ralph of compromising his integrity as an outspoken activist

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Controversial political and social activist, Ralph St Williams, also known as Ralph DeFellow Ghanaian, has addressed reports that Ibrahim Mahama has gifted him a new Mercedes-Benz.

Ralph DeFellow Ghanaian addresses claims of receiving a new car gift from Ibrahim Mahama. Image credit: @bighawa, @evandernanaprempeh

Source: TikTok

On January 11, news went viral that billionaire Ghanaian businessman and brother of Ghana’s President, Ibrahim Mahama, had gifted a brand new Mercedes-Benz to the Fix the Country activist.

In a viral video, Ralph was seen with a friend as they showcased a luxury vehicle.

His friend showered praises on him for acquiring the new car, which he claimed was a gift from Ibrahim Mahama.

Ralph DeFellow Ghanaian’s friend said the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Engineers and Planners took the car from his garage and gifted it to the young activist.

Another shot showed Ralph driving the car while he wished Ibrahim Mahama a happy holidays.

The Facebook video is below.

Ralph DeFellow Ghanaian addresses Ibrahim Mahama's gift

In a TikTok video seen by YEN.com.gh, Ralph DeFellow Ghanaian spoke out about the reports that he received a new car from Ibrahim Mahama.

He stated that the reports were untrue and flatly denied getting a car from the businessman.

Ralph faced criticism after receiving a car gift from Ibrahim Mahama, given his positioning as an activist focused on holding politicians accountable, with many Ghanaians claiming the gift had compromised his integrity.

Below is the TikTok video of Ralph denying receiving a car gift from Ibrahim Mahama.

Reactions to Ralph DeFellow Ghanaian’s car gift

YEN.com.gh compiled some comments reacting to the reports of Ralph DeFellow Ghanaian receiving a car from Ibrahim Mahama.

Farouk__Nasser said:

"I hope y’all understood the statement Nkrumah made that the black man is capable of managing his own affairs? I hope you also understand the Ghana we live. in"

Arenastudioss wrote:

"All be settings 😂😂😂."

kojo_5g commented:

"To think all his rants were in the country's best interest, they shut him up with money."

frimpongdennis366 said:

"That's why all the noise had stopped."

King_d_ghana_ wrote:

"He’s not complaining about the roads anymore in his new whip 😂. Human beings are funny as hell, man. Greatest time to be alive."

D.anladi commented:

"I see some of the comments, and I cringe! Are we that shallow as a people?😂😂😂."

Ralph DeFellow Ghanaian blasts Akosua Serwaa for what he described as abandoning Daddy Lumba. Image credit: @deprincegh, @dadzietv

Source: TikTok

Ralph DeFellow Ghanaian blasts Akosua Serwaa

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Ralph DeFellow Ghanaian blasted Daddy Lumba’s first wife, Akosua Serwaa, accusing her of abandoning the highlife legend.

In a viral video shared on TikTok, he also slammed her fan club, Team Legal Wives, for massing up in their numbers to welcome Akosua Serwaa to Ghana.

Source: YEN.com.gh