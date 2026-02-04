The majority Chief Whip , Rockson - Nelson Dafeamekpor , has been critical of the Office of the Special Prosecutor

The Majority Chief Whip, Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor, has questioned the performance of the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP).

Dafeamekpor is concerned that the state is not getting value for money from the office.

The performance of the Special Prosecutor, Kissi Agyebeng, is under scrutiny by Majority Chief Whip, Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor.

Speaking during an appearance on Joy News, he referenced the office's budget relative to its end-product, claiming there was no value for money.

“The Office of Special Prosecutor gets GH¢250 million on average, every year and every day he will report that 'I’m investigating 15 cases, I’m looking at 20 other cases and prosecuting about seven'."

Dafeamekpor said the figures do not match the expectations of Parliament and the Ghanaian public, especially considering the resources approved for the office.

However, he stressed that he had no issues with the office but instead with the performance of the Special Prosecutor, Kissi Agyabeng.

The Majority Chief Whip also raised concerns about the procurement of bulletproof vehicles for the office.

"You ask for bulletproof vehicles. We agree that, because of the specialised nature of your work, we approve that you can use bulletproof cars for your operations."

"So a lot of your senior staffers, including yourself, you drive around in bulletproof cars. We didn’t give you bulletproof cars not to deliver," Dafeamekpor remarked.

Call for scapping of Special Prosecutor's office

The Majority Leader, Mahama Ayariga, was among the voices calling for the abolition of the Office of the Special Prosecutor.

Ayariga argued that the Attorney-General’s Office should instead be empowered to prosecute corruption cases.

Sam Okudzeto, a former Ghana Bar Association president, also called for the scrapping, saying the office has failed to curb corruption and has not fulfilled its mandate since its establishment.

President John Mahama has, however, backed the office and stopped legislative attempts to kill the anti-graft establishment.

Mahama requested that Ayariga and Dafeamekpor suspend their move to introduce a Private Members’ Bill seeking to abolish the OSP.

President John Mahama asks Majority Leader Mahama Ayariga to stop pushing a Bill to abolish the Office of the Special Prosecutor.

The presidency, in a Facebook statement, said:

"The President’s request follows his public expression of support for the strengthening of the Office of Special Prosecutor as a vital cog in the fight against corruption at a meeting with the Peace Council yesterday."

Special Prosecutor Kissi Agyebeng under fire

The Office of the Special Prosecutor has been under intense scrutiny for a variety of reasons, having faced criticism after detaining lawyer and activist Martin Kpebu on December 3, 2025.

3News reported that Kpebu wanted to petition Mahama to remove the Special Prosecutor, who is already facing three petitions for his removal, which the president has forwarded to the Chief Justice.

The lawyer has consistently criticised Agyebeng over his handling of the corruption-related investigation involving former Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta, who is currently in the United States.

Mike Oquaye slams special prosecutor

YEN.com.gh reported that a former Speaker of Parliament had criticised the Special Prosecutor over bail conditions imposed on Martin Kpebu.

Professor Aaron Mike Oquaye described the bail requirement of landed property for the Ghanaian lawyer and activist as a violation of human rights.

The Office of the Special Prosecutor said Kpebu was arrested after a confrontation at its Accra headquarters, where he allegedly insulted the officers.

