The Government of Ghana is planning to rename the Kotoka International Airport to the Accra International Airport

The proposal has sparked mixed reactions, with New Patriotic Party politicians both opposing and supporting it

Some said honouring Emmanuel Kotoka contradicted Ghana’s democratic values due to his role in the 1966 coup

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

The Government of Ghana has announced plans to rename the Kotoka International Airport (KIA).

This was disclosed by the Majority Leader, Mahama Ayariga, during a parliamentary leadership press briefing ahead of the resumption of Parliament on Tuesday, February 3, 2026.

Alexander Afenyo-Markin and Kojo Oppong Nkrumah 'clash' over the government's move to rename the Kotoka International Airport. Photo credit: Alexander Afenyo-Markin & Kojo Oppong Nkrumah/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

He said the Minister for Transport would present a new bill to seek parliamentary approval to rename the KIA to the Accra International Airport.

This proposal, however, has sparked mixed reactions among the Ghanaian populace, including members of the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Afenyo-Markin opposes KIA name change

The Minority Leader, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, and the MP for Ofoase Ayirebi, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, who are both stalwarts of the NPP, have offered differing views in reaction to the proposed renaming of KIA.

According to Afenyo-Markin, the individual the airport was named after, General Emmanuel Kwasi Kotoka, hailed from the Volta Region, a political stronghold of the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC).

As a result, the Minority Leader suggested that renaming KIA would not sit well with the family and loved ones of the former Ghanaian army general, as well as with the chiefs and elders of the same region.

“I don't know whether they have consulted the people of the Volta Region, because General Kotoka is from the Volta Region and many Voltarians have contributed to national development,” he said.

“I'm a Voltarian, and I would be shocked that the only Voltarian whose name we have on a national asset is suddenly being removed. I do not think that the chiefs and prominent elders of the Volta Region have been consulted, and they will be happy with this name change,” he added.

Watch the Facebook video below:

Kojo Oppong Nkrumah supports KIA renaming

Meanwhile, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, who previously served as the Minister of Information from November 2018 and later as the Minister for Works and Housing during the NPP’s tenure, expressed support for the renaming of KIA.

Speaking to a content creator, the MP and former minister described the proposal as a good idea and a step in the right direction.

“I think it's a good idea, and I will support it,” he said.

See the X post below:

Why does government want to rename KIA?

Mahama Ayariga indicated that the proposed renaming of KIA was part of the outlined bills and regulations expected to come before the house during the current meeting.

“We are changing the name of our airport from Kotoka International Airport to Accra International Airport. A bill will be brought by the minister for transport for the name to be changed.”

The proposed renaming follows years of advocacy by sections of the public and civil society groups, who argue that the current name does not reflect Ghana’s democratic values, as it honours Emmanuel Kwasi Kotoka, one of the key figures involved in the 1966 coup that overthrew Ghana's first president, Kwame Nkrumah.

Democracy Hub and the Convention People’s Party had sued at the Supreme Court to remove 'Kotoka' from the name of the airport, arguing that honouring the military officer contradicted the country's democratic values.

C.K. Tedam University is renamed to the University of Technology and Applied Sciences, Navrongo. Photo credit: UGC.

Source: Facebook

C.K. Tedam University renamed

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Parliament had approved renaming C.K. Tedam University to the University of Technology and Applied Sciences, Navrongo.

Stakeholders had raised concerns about the university's previous name being exclusionary and divisive, with the name change aimed at inclusivity and national cohesion.

Proofreading by Bruce Douglas, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh