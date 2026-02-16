Yaytseslav: Obroni Reacts to Russian Man's Saga, Talk About Ghanaian Stereotypes
- A Hungarian expatriate living in Ghana commented on the controversy surrounding a Russian tourist who posted inappropriate videos of Ghanaian women
- He noted that he was not surprised by the incident, attributing it to stereotypes Ghanaians often hold about white-skinned nationals
- He advised Ghanaian youth to eschew the belief that Europeans were automatically wealthier and inherently better than themselves
A Hungarian expatriate living in Ghana has commented on the ongoing controversy surrounding a Russian tourist who posted inappropriate videos of Ghanaian women on various social media platforms.
He said that he was not very surprised by the development, attributing it to the stereotypes that Ghanaians often held about white-skinned nationals, but expressed concern about how the media had been handling the matter.
He further noted that the victims were being blamed and laughed at, and advised that a case of such magnitude should not be used to ridicule those involved.
According to him, some people held unfounded beliefs that foreigners from European countries were wealthy, hence associating with them could open doors for them.
He said that life was just as difficult for people in Europe as it was for those in Africa. Drawing on his personal experience, he explained that he had taken on menial jobs to provide for himself.
He further noted that he had travelled outside Hungary to seek better opportunities and had even taken out student loans to fund his education.
He therefore advised Ghanaian youth to avoid the stereotypical view that foreigners from European countries were automatically wealthy or held the key to their “El Dorado.”. He said:
"I understand the desperation and hardship but the skin colour does not determine one's financial level in life. People see me as a foreigner and conclude that I must be a multimillionaire, I must have five penthouses, and a swimming, which is not the reality."
"When I started my career I traveled out of my country to work. I worked as a bartender, dishwasher, I did everything to survive. I kept my dignity which I pride, and I slowly built up my career and my education."
He advised the youth to refine their mindset, urging them to abandon the archaic belief that Europeans were inherently superior to Africans. He also admonished young women to value their self-worth and maintain their dignity. He said
"The local mindset has to change, it is time to move from the colonial mindset. It is time to trust ourselves and do what we have to do. I see beautiful young ladies with old, fat men with about 30 year age gap. Let's not be like this ladies, put up your standards. Even if it is hard, maintain your dignity. Your dignity is the most beautiful thing ever. The will to live and wanting to improve."
His statement comes against the backdrop of a young Russian man, identified as Yaytseslav, who reportedly shared secretly recorded private videos of women he had been involved with on social media.
He is believed to have approached his victims in public places, making advances under the pretence of friendship, before taking advantage of them and secretly recording the encounters.
The incident reportedly went viral, attracting widespread reactions from the public.
Charles Owiredu comments on doorsvideos
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that NPP MP Charles Owiredu commented on Yaytseslav's trending videos with several Ghanaian women.
The former Ghanaian diplomat raised questions over the infamous Russian man's travel to the country.
Charles Owiredu also called out two cabinet ministers to publicly address the matter.
