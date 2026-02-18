A clear photo of the woman alleged to be behind the baby theft at the Mamprobi Polyclinic has emerged

This came after news broke that a newborn baby had gone missing in one of Ghana's big hospitals

The situation has sparked massive reactions on social media as users share varied opinions

A clear photo of the woman alleged to be behind the Mamprobi Polyclinic baby theft has emerged after the CCTV footage was released.

A clear photo of the woman alleged to be behind the Mamprobi baby theft emerges.

On Tuesday, February 17, 2026, massive tension erupted after news broke that a newborn baby whose gender remains undisclosed had gone missing at a government hospital in Mamprobi.

The baby was reported to have gone missing shortly after the mother delivered it through a Caesarean section.

According to reports, the abductor is believed to have posed as a nurse in the facility, thus having her way into the room where the baby was lying.

Footage circulating online and reviewed by YEN.com.gh shows a man, believed to be the father of the baby, confronting the hospital's management, demanding them to release CCTV footage, triggering them to do the needful.

Watch the Facebook video from the CCTV footage below:

Clear photo of alleged abductor unveiled

An enhanced photo believed to be from the CCTV footage has emerged, sparking outrage on social media.

From the photo, the female suspect was seen in a brown round-neck shirt and white-like trousers, holding a white bag. She was also spotted carrying something believed to be the baby wrapped in an army green cloth.

The Facebook image of the alleged abductor is below:

Reactions to alleged Mamprobi baby abductor’s photo

Below are some social media comments compiled by YEN.com.gh after a clear photo of the woman alleged to be behind the baby theft was released online.

Pat Yram wrote:

“Hmm, may the lord come through for every woman desiring a child because this is disheartening.”

Akwesi Osei wrote:

“She’s too comfortable with taking the baby. Seems it has been done by her before, or someone working there assisted her.”

Benjamin Labi wrote:

“Madam God will surely punish your real face.”

Mac-Donarld wrote:

“She is a baby thief; she stole the baby from the Mamprobi polyclinic. Anybody who comes across her should report her to the nearest police station.”

James Oku wrote:

“This woman is sooo wicked. If that was your own biological child, how would you feel?”

Juliet Acquah wrote:

"Ah! This woman is very wicked. How can you go to a hospital and steal someone's baby? I just pray she gets caught because this is a no-no. The Ghana Police Service should take action.

Tension erupts at Mamprobi Polyclinic as newborn baby goes missing.

Newborn baby stolen from Agogo Presbyterian Hospital

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on a similar case of baby theft at the Agogo Presbyterian Hospital in the Asante Akyem North District.

The distressing incident unfolded when an 11-day-old baby girl was allegedly abducted from her mother’s side, sending shockwaves through the community.

The distraught mother, Felicia Obenewaa Antwi, recounted the harrowing experience that occurred while she was at the hospital for a routine postnatal injection.

