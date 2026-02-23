YEN.com.gh looks at the main mistakes test-takers make that could lead to failing a practical driving test in Ghana

The road to passing your practical driving test begins with the written driver's test. Before your first driving test in Ghana, one must pass the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority theoretical exam, which has a 70% pass mark.

Learner drivers are expected to master the Ghana Highway Code, which includes speed limits, road signs and other driving etiquette before taking the theoretical test.

Top 10 Common Ways To Fail Your Driving Test In Ghana, What To Avoid

After this, the most important thing is the application, hence the practical test. The practical test, administered by the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority, however, has some common pitfalls that cause learner drivers to fail and miss out on getting a license.

Passing your driving test requires not only technical skills but also a thorough understanding of road rules and regulations.

By avoiding these common pitfalls and practising safe driving habits, you can increase your chances of success on test day and getting your license.

How to avoid failing your practical driving test

Basic checks

In the first few minutes in the test car, it is important to showcase your vehicle knowledge and avoid basic checks, like lights and wipers, and mirrors, especially.

Fumbling with these features or struggling to explain their function creates a bad impression with the assessor.

Upon entering, one should immediately fasten the seatbelt, adjust the seat and check all mirrors. Test takers must also understand and check blind spots.

Checking speed

Exceeding or driving below designated speed limits is an easy way to fail your driving test. Learners taking the test must ensure an appropriate speed to demonstrate understanding of basic road regulations.

For example, in an area with a school, even without a road sign, a driver must be aware that the speed limit is 30km/hour.

Traffic sign mistakes

Traffic signs conveying crucial information to drivers and misinterpreting or ignoring them can lead to automatic test failure. People taking the test must be vigilant and respond appropriately to all road signs encountered during the test.

Lack of diligence at junctions

Neglecting to check your surroundings before navigating junctions has been noted as a common error among test-takers, according to the Stone Acre Motor Group.

Failing to observe oncoming traffic, pedestrians, or cyclists can result in accidents or failed tests. Test-takers must always remember to use mirrors, signal in advance, and check blind spots before manoeuvring at junctions.

Poor steering control

Maintaining proper steering control is fundamental to safe driving. Failing to keep your vehicle within the designated lane or overcompensating during turns demonstrates a lack of proficiency and can lead to test failure.

Failings at traffic lights

Traffic lights play a crucial role in regulating traffic flow and ensuring safety on the roads. Ignoring red lights, failing to stop at amber lights when safe to do so, or hesitating at green lights can all result in test failure.

Misunderstanding road markings

Road markings provide essential guidance to drivers, indicating lane boundaries, pedestrian crossings, and other significant information.

Failing to interpret or respond correctly to road markings demonstrates a lack of understanding and can lead to test failure.

The Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority administers driving tests in Ghana. Credit: Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority, Ghana

Poor parking

Parking manoeuvres are a fundamental aspect of driving and often a significant component of the driving test.

Failing to perform parking types such as forward bay, reverse bay, parallel parking, or parking on the right and reversing two car lengths accurately can result in a failed test.

Focus on parking and reversing, as these are common areas for failure.

Emergency stopping

The ability to perform an emergency stop safely and promptly is a vital skill for every driver.

Failing to respond appropriately to the examiner’s instruction to perform an emergency stop can lead to automatic test failure.

Poor positioning on the road

Maintaining the correct positioning on the road is essential for safety and efficiency. Failing to stay within the appropriate lane, drifting towards the curb or centre line, or straddling multiple lanes can all result in a test failure.

Above all, test takers must remain calm and focused and listen carefully to the instructor during tests to ensure success.

