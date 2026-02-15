FC Barcelona have taken an unconventional step by bringing in a sleep specialist as the 2025/26 campaign enters its decisive phase

Most people are advised to get at least eight hours of sleep to function properly, but professional footballers may need even more

The appointment came shortly before Barcelona endured a humbling 4-0 defeat to Atletico Madrid in the Copa del Rey semi-final

La Liga holders FC Barcelona have hired a sleep specialist to work with the first team.

The move, while unconventional, reflects the club’s growing belief that recovery can shape results as much as tactics.

Under Hansi Flick, the Catalan side has embraced a scientific approach to performance.

Training sessions remain intense, yet the focus now stretches beyond the pitch. From reaction speed to stamina and mental clarity, the coaching staff believe quality rest can sharpen every detail that matters during ninety minutes.

Why Barcelona hired a sleep expert

According to Barca Universal via Mundo Deportivo, the new expert, Anna West, was brought in to guide players through healthier routines.

Tribuna indicates that West has worked with Arsenal, AC Milan, Olympic athletes, companies, and even the military.

With packed schedules, late night kick offs, and constant travel, fatigue can quietly erode sharpness. Barcelona want to stay ahead of that curve.

Research shows that proper sleep improves decision-making, muscle repair, and concentration, according to SIA Academy.

Acting on those findings, the club introduced personalised plans designed to boost output.

Players were advised on structured bedtime habits, reduced screen exposure before rest, and limiting caffeine intake hours before sleep.

Nutrition timing and circadian rhythm management also formed part of the programme.

The objective was clear. Reduce physical strain. Enhance mental focus. Gain marginal advantages in a tight title race.

Barca suffers heavy loss after unusual appointment

Despite the meticulous buildup, Barcelona endured a bruising 4-0 defeat against Atletico on February 12.

It was their first major test away from home since the appointment of the sleep expert, and the result did not match the careful preparation behind the scenes.

Some observers were quick to question the timing of the initiative. Yet within the club, even after the resignation of president Joan Laporta, the appointment is viewed as a long-term strategy rather than a quick fix.

Recovery work often produces gradual benefits rather than instant transformation.

Football rarely follows a script. Tactical lapses, individual errors, and the quality of opponents still shape outcomes. Preparation lowers risk but never removes uncertainty.

Barcelona’s decision places them among a growing list of elite sides chasing marginal gains through data analysis, monitoring tools, and advanced sports science. Sleep management now joins that list.

One setback does not erase the logic behind the investment. For Flick and his staff, the goal remains simple.

Build a squad capable of sustaining intensity across an entire season. If improved recovery translates into sharper performances in the weeks ahead, this bold experiment may yet prove worthwhile.

Barca players question coach's tactics

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Barcelona players questioned Hansi Flick about the practicality of his high pressing and defensive line tactics.

Despite the heavy defeat, the squad met with Flick and did not accept full blame, highlighting the challenges of implementing his system under certain conditions.

