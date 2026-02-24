Former Footballer Richard Appiah Jailed For Life After Murdering 2 kids in Bono Region
The jury in the trial of Richard Appiah, the former footballer who killed two teenagers in Abesim in the Bono Region and stored the remains of one in a fridge, has returned a unanimous verdict of guilty of murder.
Appiah murdered his stepbrother alongside the two children, aged between 12 and 15 years.
Following reports to the police on August 20, 2021, officers discovered the dismembered body of one of the victims stored in a fridge.
Two other bodies were found in separate rooms in Appiah’s residence.
Further investigations led police to a cocoa farm in Abesim, where they unearthed intestines believed to belong to one of the victims.
Two bloodstained machetes were also retrieved from the scene.
