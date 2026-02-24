The jury in the trial of Richard Appiah, the former footballer who killed two teenagers in Abesim in the Bono Region and stored the remains of one in a fridge, has returned a unanimous verdict of guilty of murder.

Appiah murdered his stepbrother alongside the two children, aged between 12 and 15 years.

Former Footballer Richard Appiah Jailed For Life After Murdering 2 Girls in Bono Region

Source: UGC

Following reports to the police on August 20, 2021, officers discovered the dismembered body of one of the victims stored in a fridge.

Two other bodies were found in separate rooms in Appiah’s residence.

Further investigations led police to a cocoa farm in Abesim, where they unearthed intestines believed to belong to one of the victims.

Two bloodstained machetes were also retrieved from the scene.

Source: YEN.com.gh