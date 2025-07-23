The mortal remains of Nana Agyei Oduro Ahyia, a teenage Ghanaian student who died under mysterious circumstances in Latvia, arrived in the country on Tuesday, July 22, 2025

His grieving family, led by his mother, called for justice and demanded that President John Dramani Mahama intervene to ensure a thorough investigation is carried out into his death

Latvian police said that Nana Ahyia jumped from the sixth floor of his apartment on Baznīcas Street in Riga on June 4, 2025, but his family disputes that claim

The mortal remains of Nana Agyei Oduro Ahyia, a teenage Ghanaian student who died in Latvia under mysterious circumstances, have been returned to the country.

Nana Oduro’s coffin arrived at the Kotoka International Airport in Accra via cargo flight on Tuesday, July 22, 2025.

He was met by his mother and other family members, who demanded that justice be served to his alleged killers.

The late student’s mother wept in sorrow as she delivered a moving plea to President John Dramani Mahama to investigate her son’s death, as the family rejected claims by Latvian police that he took his own life.

Nana Agyei Ahyia dies in Latvia

The Ghanaian student reportedly travelled to Latvia in July 2024 to study electrical engineering at Riga Technical University.

On June 1, 2025, he sent a voice note to his family in which he alleged that he had been poisoned.

Three days later, on June 4, they were informed that he had allegedly jumped from the sixth floor of his apartment on Baznīcas Street in Riga.

A family member, speaking after the arrival of his remains, disputed the claim and alleged that the Latvian police were protecting their nationals involved in his death.

She said that police arrested some suspects after he was poisoned, but later released them just before Ahyia was killed.

“He was poisoned, but he did not die, after which we suspect they attacked and killed him two days later. After he was poisoned, police arrested some suspects who were later released. His phone with vital information has also reportedly been damaged, and we are also not being allowed to view the CCTV footage,” she said.

The family member also said they suspected some of his fellow students might have been involved in his death, as he was a brilliant student who often complained of facing discrimination as the only black person in his class.

She also claimed that an autopsy they conducted disputed the claims of Latvian police and accused authorities of protecting their citizens.

Mother of Nana Ahyia demands investigation

Speaking after the arrival of her son’s mortal remains, Nana Agyei Oduro Ahyia's mother wept and called for an investigation into his death.

She appealed to President John Dramani Mahama to direct Ghana’s Foreign Mission in the country to demand a thorough investigation from the Latvian Police.

"You take care of a child to this age, only to end up in such a tragic manner. Don't we have a President? Don't we have a leader? Please help us. We know you can do it. Please help us, I'm on my knees, please help my son," she said.

Ghanaian student’s death in Latvia stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh compiled comments from social media users in reaction to the death of Nana Agyei Oduro Ahyia in Latvia.

Wenny ᥫ᭡ said:

"May I never be brought home in a coffin 🙏."

It’s Well wrote:

"If not today, I will not know that we have a country called Latvia."

vanlee commented:

"If it were Ghana, you will see the same black people and even Ghanaian police supporting foreigners 🤔🤔🤔."

DECHEMIST said:

"They are protecting their natives; it’s only in Ghana that we value foreigners more than citizens. Condolences to the family 💔."

Tejay wrote:

"So what should Mahama do about this? Your child died outside the country, and you are calling on Mahama to help you? How about those whose children die in Ghana?”

nanash commented:

"May my children never meet such painful death. My son Oduro, rest well."

The Fox said:

"What was he going to study in Latvia that he couldn’t have studied in Legon??"

Ghanaian Belinda Sarkodie killed in Canada

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian student, Belinda Sarkodie was shot and killed in Hamilton, Canada.

Sarkodie was at a bus stop with another individual when they were both shot by an unknown gunman.

The tragic incident happened on July 11, 2025, in what is believed to be a gang-related shooting.

