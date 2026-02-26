Ghanaian actor and content creator Aaron Owusu, popularly known as Pane3, reportedly died on February 24 after a car crash on the Abesim to Tanoso road

The final-year computer science student of Sunyani Technical University reportedly attempted to overtake when the accident occurred, according to Ark FM

Pane3, who recently starred in Love Brewed in a Bus and worked with Earth Dreams Entertainment, was mourned as a passionate young talent whose star had been dimmed abruptly

A popular Ghanaian actor and content creator, Aaron Owusu, popularly known as Pane3, has tragically passed away, sparking tributes online.

Ghanaian actor Aaron Owusu, popularly known as Pane3, dies in a car accident on the Abesim to Tanoso road on February 24, 2026. Image credit: @still_pane3

Pane3, a final year computer science student at the Sunyani Technical University (STU), reportedly died on Tuesday, February 24, in a car accident on the Abesim to Tanoso road.

According to Sunyani-based radio station Ark 107.1FM, Pane3 was driving a vehicle around 5 p.m. when he got into an accident.

The station reported that he attempted to overtake a car ahead of him when things went wrong, and he crashed.

Pane3 reportedly sustained serious injuries in the crash and was transported to a health facility, but did not survive.

Ark FM reported that there were some children in the car who survived with life-threatening injuries.

The TikTok video with details of Pane3’s death is below.

Who was Aaron Owusu ‘Pane3’?

Pane3 was an actor and content creator popular in Sunyani, where he attended STU. He was an old student of Dormaa Senior High School (SHS), where he was also well known.

Pane3 created content for his thousands of followers on TikTok and also starred in movies, notably working with the local production company Earth Dreams Entertainment.

Weeks before his death, Pane3 starred in the movie Love Brewed in a Bus, which premiered on February 14, 2026, at the Eusbett Cinema in Sunyani.

Earth Dreams Entertainment released a statement on February 26 to address reports of their actor’s death.

“We are deeply troubled by the loss of our actor. Aaron tragically passed on in an accident. He has featured in a number of our movies. Pane3 will be remembered for his passion for acting. We have lost a talent, a colleague, and a friend," the statement read.

Pane3 was also an active member of the Brong Ahafo Presbytery Young People’s Guild (YPG) of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana.

Below is the TikTok video from Earth Dreams Entertainment reacting to Pane3’s death.

Reactions to Pane3’s death

YEN.com.gh compiled some comments reacting to the tragic news of Pane3’s death.

𝕤𝕚𝕣 𝓟𝓴𝓪𝔂🇬🇭 said:

"Bro, this is so hard to believe. After posting 4 days ago, you are no more amongst the living today😭😭😭💔💔. Rest well💔."

Y wrote:

"You told me not to cry when my mom died, and you will always be there for us, but now you’re nowhere to be found, bro. Rest in perfect peace 😭😭😭😭."

Yhaa_Cuttie🌸👒 commented:

"May your soul rest in peace, friend 😭💔."

Popular Nigerian actor Bamidele Oluwatope Saint, aka Okemesi, reportedly passes away after experiencing severe health complications. Image credit: @instablog9ja

