President John Mahama defends new SIM card re-registration, calling the previous process ineffective and chaotic

Upcoming re-registration aims for better integration with Ghana Card for accurate user identification

Audit reveals zero fingerprint matches, raising serious concerns about previous SIM registration data integrity

President John Mahama has defended plans for a new SIM card re-registration exercise, describing the previous process as ineffective and lacking credibility.

Speaking during the Resetting Ghana tour in Sunyani in the Bono Region on Thursday, March 19, the president said the earlier registration exercise failed to deliver meaningful results.

President John Mahama defends plans for a new SIM card re-registration exercise

Source: Facebook

Citi News reported that he attributed the shortcomings of the previous exercise to poor coordination between key institutions, particularly the Ministry of Communications and the National Identification Authority.

"If you recall, we were asked to re-register our SIM cards, and the process was very challenging. There was a disconnect between the authorities responsible, and in the end, it did not benefit Ghanaians. It was largely ineffective."

Mahama explained that the upcoming re-registration will be fully integrated with the Ghana Card to ensure proper identification of SIM card users.

He added that the new system will allow individuals to update their registration details without the need to queue at registration centres.

His remarks follow revelations by the National Communications Authority that an audit of SIM registration data between 2021 and 2023 showed zero fingerprint matches when cross-checked with the national identity database, raising concerns about the integrity of the existing system.

In February, Minister for Communication, Innovations, and Digital Technologies, Sam George, said the cabinet discussed the new process.

Speaking at the 2026 Data Protection Commission Conference on February 25, George said the SIM re-registration exercise would be structured to ensure customer convenience, with measures in place to prevent long queues and disruptions.

Ghana’s history with SIM card registration

Ghana has conducted multiple SIM card registration exercises over the years to curb fraud and improve security.

The first nationwide mandatory SIM card registration exercise officially began on 1 July 2010.

It was governed by the Subscriber Identity Module Registration Regulations, 2011 (L.I. 2006). During this period, various forms of ID, such as a voter ID, passport, or driver’s licence, were accepted.

The most recent registration was held on October 1, 2021, with people linking their Ghana Cards to their SIMs.

SIMs that were not fully registered were expected to be blocked.

The process involved two stages: linking the SIM to the Ghana Card via a USSD code and completing a biometric capture at a service provider’s office.

Ghanaian man discovers 10 SIM cards linked

YEN.com.gh had earlier reported that a Ghanaian man, identified as Nana Kwadwo Yeboah Asiamah, alleged that 10 numbers were linked to his Ghana Card without his consent.

According to him, he visited the MTN office because one of his mobile money numbers was experiencing an issue, and he decided to seek a resolution.

While there, he attempted to purchase another SIM card and register, only to be informed that he had exceeded the maximum number of slots.

Source: YEN.com.gh