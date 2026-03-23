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Medical Screening: Govt Cautions Security Applicants Against Fake SMS Requesting Fee Payment
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Medical Screening: Govt Cautions Security Applicants Against Fake SMS Requesting Fee Payment

by  Ruth Sekyi
3 min read
  • The government has warned security service applicants to avoid falling victim to fraudulent SMS messages impersonating the Ministry of Interior and demanding payment for medical screening
  • In an official release, the government educated applicants on how to identify legitimate SMS notifications and announced the timeline for issuing authorised messages
  • The Member of Parliament for Bimbilla has also hinted at a supposed medical screening fee ahead of the exercise scheduled to begin on April 7, 2026

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The Ministry of Interior has urged all qualified security service applicants to disregard any SMS messages claiming to be from the ministry, warning that these messages are fake.

Medical screening, security service applicants, fraudulent SMS, Ministry of Interior, medical screening fee, recruitment process, HIV claims, Dominic Aduna Nitiwul, Ghana Armed Forces
Government warns security applicants against fraudulent SMSs requesting payment for medical screening. Image credit: Ministry of Interior/Facebook
Source: UGC

According to the ministry, applicants should note that no official SMS notifications regarding the upcoming medical screening have been sent as of yet.

The only legitimate messages will be released between March 29 and 31, 2026.

“The Ministry of Interior and the recruiting agencies wish to inform all applicants that no SMS notifications regarding the medical screening have been sent to any applicant. All official messages will be issued between March 29–31, 2026,” the statement read.

Read also

Government sets new date for security service medical screening, details

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All authentic communications will come exclusively from the authorised SMS sender ID, CSERP, the ministry emphasised.

The ministry also stressed that no applicant will be required to send money via mobile money or make any direct payment for the medical screening.

“No applicant will be required to send money directly to any mobile money number. Stay vigilant and report suspected fraud to recruitment@mint.gov.gh,” the ministry concluded.

The warning comes as part of ongoing efforts to ensure a smooth and secure medical screening process while protecting applicants from scams and misinformation.

Read the full press statement in the Facebook post below.

MP hints at cost of medical screening

Also, Dominic Aduna Nitiwul, the former Minister of Defence and current Member of Parliament (MP) for Bimbilla on the New Patriotic Party (NPP) ticket, has opened up on the medical screening fee for security service applicants.

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Military Officer Shares Words of Advice to Female Security Service Applicants, Video Trends

In an interview with the media shared online on March 18, 2026, Nitiwul shared his concerns regarding reports that applicants may be required to pay around GH¢ 1,600 for the medical screening scheduled to commence on April 7, 2026.

Nitiwul, who has been in parliament for over two decades, cautioned that if this figure is accurate, it represents a significant increase compared to previous costs.

“During our administration, the medical screening fee was about GH¢ 500. Today, I hear that the fee is about GH¢ 1,600, and these are the concerns we have,” he said.
Ghana security service recruitment, Dominic Nitiwul medical screening fee, John Dramani Mahama, recruitment exercise Ghana, medical screening applicants cost, security recruitment expansion 2026, NPP administration recruitment
Former Defence Minister Nitiwul criticises the medical screening fee hike for security applicants. Image credit: Kojo Oppong Nkrumah/Facebook, Ghana Armed Forces/Facebook
Source: UGC

He urged the government to consider reducing the fee back to GH¢ 500, or even lower if possible, to make the process more accessible for applicants.

“They have tripled the cost of doing medicals. The government can do more to reduce the fee from GH¢ 1,600 to GH¢ 500 or less,” Nitiwul added.

His comments have drawn attention to the financial burden on applicants and sparked discussions on the need for transparency and fairness in the recruitment process.

Below is the TikTok video in which he mentioned the supposed medical screening fee.

Read also

Security service recruitment: MP for Bimbilla hints at the cost of medical screening, details

Recruitment exercise: Armed forces rubbishes HIV claims

In January, YEN.com.gh reported that the Ghana Armed Forces refuted reports that approximately 60% of applicants in the ongoing military recruitment exercise tested positive for HIV.

The army labelled the reports as baseless and "fake news" in a statement on Facebook.

The military high command also expressed concern over the mischievous reports and said it was working to track down the individuals responsible for creating and spreading the misinformation.

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Source: YEN.com.gh

Authors:
Ruth Sekyi avatar

Ruth Sekyi (Entertainment Editor) Ruth Esi Amfua Sekyi is a Human Interest Editor at YEN.com.gh with 4+ years' experience across radio, print, TV, and digital media. She holds a B.A. in Communications (PR) from UNIMAC-IJ. Her media career began at Radio GIJ (campus radio), followed by Prime News Ghana. At InstinctWave, she worked on business content, playing major role in events organized by the company. She also worked with ABC News GH, updating their site, served as Production Assistant. In 2025, Ruth completed the ECOWAS, GIZ, and MFWA Information Integrity training. Email: ruth.sekyi@yen.com.gh

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