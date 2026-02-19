Artist Ibrahim Mahama's heritage train was destroyed by fire on February 18 in the Northern Region

Mahama explained the cause of the tragic fire in a post on Facebook and thanked the Ghana National Fire Service for its support

The train formed part of Ghana’s oldest railway stock and had been acquired as part of Mahama’s preservation efforts

A heritage train owned by artist Ibrahim Mahama was destroyed by fire following an incident in the Northern Region on February 18.

Mahama described the development as a “tragic misfortune,” attributing the fire to sparks from ongoing repair works on the train.

Fire destroys Artist Ibrahim Mahama’s Heritage Train

Source: Facebook

He shared photos of the devastation and response efforts on Facebook.

“Yesterday, we had a tragic misfortune of losing one of our trains to fire due to sparks from ongoing repairs. Certainly, I am sure if a lot more care had been taken, this could have been prevented."

"No one was injured thankfully. Our hearts may be broken but our spirits are as high as ever."

Mahama explained that the train was one of the most difficult pieces to acquire, having secured it nearly two years ago.

According to him, it had been scheduled last for body repairs due to the extensive rust it had accumulated over the years.

The train formed part of Ghana’s oldest railway stock, which is no longer in operation, and had been acquired as part of Mahama’s preservation efforts.

Source: YEN.com.gh