A Ghanaian man living in the United States shared a humorous experience he had when first settling with his family in America

Unfamiliar with the use of credit and debit cards, he encountered the “cash back” option for the first time while shopping at Target

The young man's experience serves as a humorous but important lesson on understanding financial systems in a new country before using them

A Ghanaian man has shared his hilarious experience as a newcomer to the United States when he first settled with his family.

According to him, he had never heard of a cashback policy before and was unfamiliar with how credit and debit cards worked in the country.

A Ghanaian man recently shared his funny experience with the “cash back” option at a US retail store. Photo credit: AbroadTips/TikTok,Erik McGregor/GettyImages

Source: UGC

While shopping at a popular retail store, Target, to buy household items for his family, he encountered an unfamiliar option at the checkout.

After scanning all his items and paying at the counter, the Point of Sale (POS) device prompted him with a question asking if he wanted “cash back.”

Confused, he assumed it meant he would receive part of the money he had just paid.

Excitedly, he selected the highest amount displayed, $80, believing he was receiving a bonus on top of his purchases.

Thrilled with what he thought was his first taste of the American dream, he even called his wife to share the “good news.”

However, his excitement quickly faded when he later checked his bank account and noticed a dramatic reduction in his balance.

Upon reviewing his transactions, he saw multiple entries labelled “cash back” from various stores.

His story has since become a humorous lesson for anyone navigating banking systems abroad. Smith Collective/Gado/GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

Surprised and confused, he contacted one of the stores he frequented and learned, much to his surprise, that the cash he had received was his own money being withdrawn from his bank account, as debit cards are directly linked to bank balances.

The realisation hit hard, but it also gave him a funny story to share: what he had thought was a bonus was, in fact, a lesson in how the American “cash back” system actually works.

Watch the TikTok video here:

Netizens share their thoughts on the story

Scores of netizens have taken to the comment section to share their thoughts on the matter shared by the young Ghanaian man. YEN.com.gh compiled a list of the comments below.

Frank Adonteng commented:

"It’s your own money they are giving to you. If you don’t understand something, just ask."

Ambassador said:

"That means you were not checking your receipt after the transaction, because the receipt displays your total charges, including your purchase."

Akademik_news noted:

"Cash back means you have your bank card, which has money on it, but at that moment, you need physical cash on you for something or someone cos you can’t use your bank card or credit card at that time, so they ask you if you need physical cash for an urgent moment or something."

Blessing thing shared:

"It happened to me at Walmart, but I was curious, so I googled to find its meaning. Bro, that was what helped me."

Woman shows a four-storey house project

Earlier, YEN.com.gh also reported that a woman living abroad proudly showcased her parents’ impressive four-storey mansion in Africa.

She toured the luxurious property, highlighting its living room, kitchen, and other plush interior and exterior features.

Netizens flooded the comments section to express admiration for her home project.

Source: YEN.com.gh