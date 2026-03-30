Warrior King Watches captured nationwide attention with their striking timepieces at the GoldBod Jewellery Heritage Village Exhibition

A trending video showed the Ghanaian watchmakers presenting customised timepieces to media personality Abeiku Santana and GTA CEO Maame Efua Houadjeto

GoldBod CEO Sammy Gyamfi faced scrutiny from the Minority in Parliament over a controversial contract for the old Bank of Ghana office renovation

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The GoldBod Jewellery Heritage Village Exhibition has continued to provide a platform for local Ghanaian jewellery producers, celebrating timeless craftsmanship and offering a stage for artisans to showcase their finest creations.

GoldBod grants opportunities as Warrior King Watches takes centre stage by gifting Abeiku Santana and GTA boss Ghana-made timepieces. Image credit: WarriorKingWatches/Instagram, D&E TV, Facebook

Source: UGC

On the second day of the exhibition, held on March 27, 2026, one of Ghana’s leading authentic watch producers, Warrior King Watches, captured the spotlight with a striking display of its signature timepieces, drawing attention from attendees and enthusiasts alike.

Among the notable personalities in attendance were Maame Efua Houadjeto, CEO of the Ghana Tourism Authority, and Gilbert Abeiku Aggrey, Deputy CEO for Marketing and Special Duties at the Authority. Both were present to witness the celebration of Ghanaian craftsmanship firsthand.

During the event, Warrior King Watches presented the CEO, Deputy CEO, and Abeiku Santana with customised timepieces, each designed with unique elements that reflected both tradition and modern elegance. The presentations generated considerable attention online, highlighting the collaboration between local jewellery and watchmaking talents.

The exhibition has garnered widespread admiration for GoldBod and Warrior King Watches, showcasing Ghana’s rich creative industry and inspiring both established and emerging artisans to continue producing high-quality, culturally resonant products.

The event not only celebrated jewellery and watches but also reinforced Ghana’s commitment to promoting local craftsmanship on a global stage, attracting enthusiasts, collectors, and industry leaders alike.

Watch the Instagram video below.

GoldBod CEO dragged to OSP, CHRAJ

Earlier, the Minority Caucus in Parliament had petitioned the Special Prosecutor, the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ), and the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) to investigate a contract awarded for the renovation of the old Bank of Ghana office.

According to them, the contract awarded by the Ghana Gold Board (GoldBod), helmed by Sammy Gyamfi, to the Deputy Chief of Staff, Stan Dogbe, is fraught with irregularities and contravenes established procurement processes.

Speaking to the press on behalf of the Minority Caucus on Tuesday, March 24, 2026, the MP for Odotobri, Anthony Mmieh, said the matter must be probed to ensure accountability.

“We presented petitions to these three agencies or organisations to conduct an immediate investigation into the contract that has been awarded to Stan Dogbe by the Gold Board. We are of the view that there were several irregularities; the laws governing the awarding of contracts were not followed," he stated.

“It is even likely that this contract would cause financial loss to the government. And so our petition simply says that this entire contract should be investigated for us to know what actually went on. And if there were any irregularities, the law should take its course. We expect the law to take its course," he further stated.

Minority drags Gold Board CEO Sammy Gyamfi to the OSP, CID and CHRAJ over the Old Bank of Ghana office renovation contract awarded to Stan Dogbe. Photo credit: Sammy Gyamfi/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

In a report sighted on Citi News, he added that no proper procurement process would allow sole-sourcing, suggesting that due diligence was sidestepped in the award of the office renovation contract to Stan Dogbe.

Mmieh further disclosed that the investigative bodies have all acknowledged receipt of their petition.

He consequently urged them to act immediately on it to bring out the facts relative to the award of the contract.

Sammy to hold meetings with NDC supporters

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Sammy Gyamfi had set aside Fridays to meet grassroots supporters of the NDC at the party’s headquarters in Adabraka.

The weekly engagement began on Friday, March 13, 2026, and will allow party members to directly present their concerns to him.

The initiative comes amid growing discontent among some supporters who feel neglected after the 2024 general election victory.

Source: YEN.com.gh