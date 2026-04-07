A dead newborn baby girl found abandoned at Kronkromase Cemetery sparked an urgent police investigation

Local assembly member Abdul Samid is leading community efforts in reporting the discovery to the police

Authorities are seeking public assistance to uncover details about the baby's identity and parents

A lifeless baby girl was found at the Kronkromase Cemetery in the Atasomanso Electoral Area of the Ashanti Region.

The April 5, 2026, discovery has been reported to the police for investigations.

A search is underway for the parents of a baby who was left at the Kronkromase cemetery. Credit: da-kuk/FRANCESCO PISCHETOLA/AFP

Source: Getty Images

Citi News reported that Abdul Samid, the Assembly Member for the Atasomanso Electoral Area, said he led residents to report the incident to the police.

The Upper Ashanti Regional Police confirmed that the body has been taken to the morgue pending investigations.

Authorities have launched inquiries to identify the parents and determine how the baby came to be abandoned.

The police have urged anyone with relevant information to come forward to assist with the investigation.

Cases of abandoned babies

In one notable incident in the last few years, a mother who abandoned her baby in a bush in the Bole District of the Savannah Region reported herself to the police.

Joyce Kwabena, the mother, and the baby's father made their way to the police station on November 6, 2023.

Joyce was detained by the Bole police pending investigations into her claim that she abandoned the baby.

The baby had been receiving care at the Bole District Hospital after it was found abandoned on the Bole CEPS barrier on the Bole to Techiman road on October 27, 2023.

Kwabena claimed she abandoned the baby because she thought it was dead after she delivered it.

In August 2023, an abandoned baby girl was found near the Accra Zoo in the Achimota Forest in the Greater Accra Region.

The Ghana Ambulance Service personnel rescued the baby from the Ayawaso North Constituency.

The ambulance personnel reported to the Ghana Police Service for investigations to commence.

Pastor adopts an abandoned baby

In 2022, a pastor identified as Blessedconvenant Cyril Antai adopted a baby abandoned in front of his church.

Antai, in a Facebook post, shared photos of the baby while revealing that a mother had abandoned her baby at his church.

After following due protocols, including going to the police station to report the case, the pastor adopted the baby.

Similarly, a policewoman melted hearts while caring for an abandoned, malnourished child.

The officer, working overtime on guard duty, had received a call from a children's hospital requesting her attention.

On getting there, the officer came across the crying six-month-old child and breastfed him when the hospital caretaker permitted her.

Abandoned child gets Oheneni Adazoa emotional

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the news of a young woman abandoning her bouncing baby right after birth had devastated Oheneni Adazoa, a popular broadcaster.

The mother of the baby had neglected the child and absconded because of her financial difficulties.

Oheneni Adazoa couldn't hide her emotions as she held the abandoned baby in her arms.

Source: YEN.com.gh