Oheneyere Akosua Safo, wife of Apostle Kwadwo Safo Kantanka, was spotted during a private vehicle testing visit in Buduburam.

The Kantanka K71 Pro caught attention after speaking Twi while reversing, alerting people nearby to give way.

The moment has sparked fresh interest in Kantanka’s approach to blending technology with Ghanaian identity.

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A video capturing Oheneyere Akosua Safo, wife of the late Apostle Kwadwo Safo Kantanka, has stirred attention online after she visited a private vehicle testing site at Buduburam.

Kantanka founder’s widow spotted as car speaks Twi in Buduburam. Image credit: Ghbrain

Source: TikTok

Oheneyere Akosua Safo, who is also the mother of Sarah Adwoa Safo, was seen departing the premises in a Kantanka K71 Pro. While her presence alone drew interest, it was the car’s unusual voice feature that quickly became the main talking point.

As the vehicle reversed, it audibly spoke in Twi, saying “me pa kyɛw, twi wo ho” and “me ba me kyi, enti twi wo ho,” which translates to “please, I am reversing, give way.”

Kantanka car speaks Twi, draws attention

The moment has since spread across social media, with many describing it as both innovative and deeply relatable.

Unlike the common beeping sound used in most cars, this system communicates directly in a local language, something many believe fits perfectly within Ghana’s everyday environment.

In busy areas where pedestrians often rely on verbal cues, such a feature could prove more effective.

The Kantanka K71 Pro is part of the lineup from Kantanka Automobile Company, a brand founded by Apostle Kwadwo Safo Kantanka and known for promoting Ghanaian identity through automobile production.

Over the years, the company has focused on designing vehicles suited to local roads while embedding cultural relevance into its innovations.

Watch the Instagram video below:

This Twi-speaking reverse alert reflects that vision, showing how technology can be adapted to match the realities of Ghanaian streets instead of relying solely on imported standards.

Although the Buduburam visit itself appeared routine, the moment captured has added fresh excitement around Kantanka vehicles.

The moment went beyond a car reversing, as it showed a Ghana-made vehicle communicating in a language widely understood by its surroundings.

The legacy of Apostle Safo Kantanka lives on

When Apostle Kwadwo Safo Kantanka passed away, it marked a significant moment for Ghana’s local manufacturing space.

Known for his bold vision and deep belief in African innovation, he had spent decades building the Kantanka brand into a symbol of possibility.

His death left many reflecting on his contributions, from automobile production to technology and spiritual leadership. Across the country, tributes poured in from admirers who saw him as a pioneer.

Even after his passing, his legacy continues to live on through the vehicles, ideas, and vision he left behind.

A look at the Ghana-made Kantanka Omama pickup and the technology behind it. Image credit: Kwadwo Safo Jnr, Kantanka.

Source: UGC

Kantanka Omama pickup Twi feature draws attention

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that the Kantanka Omama pickup truck recently caught the attention of many people online after a video surfaced showing one of its unique features.

The Omama is one of the vehicles produced by Kantanka Automobile, the Ghanaian car manufacturing company founded by Apostle Kwadwo Safo.

Over the years, the company has continued to introduce different models designed to suit local road conditions and the needs of drivers in the country.

Source: YEN.com.gh