YEN.com.gh outlines the leading cases affected by the Office of the Special Prosecutor losing its prosecution powers

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The Attorney-General’s Department is set to take over all criminal prosecutions currently being handled by the Office of the Special Prosecutor in line with a High Court ruling.

The court held that the special prosecutor can only prosecute cases with the permission of the Attorney General. Justice John Eugene Nyadu Nyante made these orders following a lawsuit challenging the prosecutorial powers of the controversial.

The Office of the Special Prosecutor is losing some high-profile corruption cases. Credit: Office of the Special Prosecutor

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This is likely to stall several corruption cases ongoing. In the first half of 2025 alone, the special prosecutor opened 70 new investigations, marking a sharp increase from previous years.

The office initiated only two cases each in 2020 and 2021. That figure rose to 13 in 2022, 19 in 2023, and 27 in 2024. The special prosecutor has over 130 cases it is pursuing.

Top cases the special prosecutor is losing

Special prosecutor vs Ken Ofori-Atta in SML scandal

The special prosecutor opened investigations into Ghana's former Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, in connection with multiple allegations of financial misconduct.

The probe focuses on contractual arrangements between Strategic Mobilisation Ghana Limited and the Ghana Revenue Authority.

Ofori-Atta faces 78 counts of corruption and corruption-related offences. He was formally charged by the special prosecutor on November 18, 2025.

Special prosecutor vs Mustapha Abdul-Hamid and co

On 23 July 2025, the special prosecutor charged seven individuals and three companies over an alleged GHS 280 million extortion and money laundering scheme involving the National Petroleum Authority.

The Chronicle reported that the accused include former National Petroleum Authority CEO Mustapha Abdul-Hamid.

Investigations suggested that, between 2022 and 2024, Abdul-Hamid and a few others allegedly extorted funds from petroleum transporters and oil marketing companies under the guise of official duties, without legal basis.

Adjenim Boateng Adjei prosecuted in PPA Scandal

The special prosecutor has been prosecuting Adjenim Boateng Adjei, former CEO of the Public Procurement Authority, on eight charges, including using public office for profit and influencing the procurement process for personal gain.

The charges relate to investigative findings that he abused his position by manipulating the award of government contracts to benefit himself and companies linked to him during his tenure from March 2017 to August 2019.

Charles Bissue prosecuted over galamsey corruption

The special prosecutor filed criminal proceedings on April 28, 2025, against Charles Bissue, former Secretary to the now-defunct Inter-Ministerial Committee on Illegal Mining, and his co-accused, Andy Thomas Owusu.

Charles Bissue is a former Secretary to the now-defunct Inter-Ministerial Committee on Illegal Mining. Credit: Charles Bissue

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The two face 15 counts of corruption and corruption-related offences. Owusu negotiated a plea bargain in the case.

According to an investigation conducted by Tiger Eye P.I, led by ace investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas, Bissue allegedly accepted GH¢35,000 in bribes from one Benjamin Adjapong to bypass mining licence procedures.

Special prosecutor prosecutes NDA corruption

Sumaila Abdul-Rahman, a former Northern Development Authority CEO, Stephen Yir-Eru Engmen, a former Deputy CEO of the Northern Development Authority, Patrick Seidu, a former Deputy CEO Northern Development Authority, and Andrew Kuundaari, the CEO of A&Qs Consortium Limited, were charged with eleven counts of corruption and related offences following investigations into a bloated contract for a poverty eradication programme worth over GH₵5 million.

Source: YEN.com.gh