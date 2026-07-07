The Court of Appeal dismissed Zeepay's application to halt enforcement of an $11.6 million High Court judgment against the company and its CEO

Police officers stormed the Zeepay CEO's residence following a Commercial Division ruling ordering him to pay a customer over $11.6 million

Photos of the attached vehicles and properties, including the company's Cantonments head office linked to the judgement debt case, have emerged

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Photos of Zeepay founder Andrew Takyi-Appiah's properties have emerged after the police and court officials stormed his home on Monday, July 6, 2026 to execute a judgement.

Properties linked to Zeepay CEO and founder Andrew Takyi-Appiah's $11.6 million judgement debt case emerge after police raid his residence. Photo source: CDR AFRICA, The Law Platform

Source: Twitter

The police raid came after the Court of Appeal dismissed an application by the fintech company and its CEO, seeking to suspend enforcement of a High Court order directing them to pay over $11.6 million to a customer, Michael Yusuf.

The ruling, delivered on June 24, 2026, by a panel comprising Justices Anthony Oppong, Francis Koffie and Yaw Oppong, cleared the way for immediate enforcement action against both the company and its chief executive.

In rejecting the stay of execution, the appellate court found that Zeepay and Takyi-Appiah had filed no depositions and provided no evidence to demonstrate that Michael Yusuf would be unable to refund the recovered amounts should the appeal ultimately succeed.

Without that assurance, the court declined to intervene in the matter.

Andrew Takyi-Appiah ordered to pay $11.6 million

According to reports, the raid at Takyi-Appiah's home stemmed from an underlying judgement handed down by the Commercial Division of the High Court on April 16, 2026.

The court ordered the Zeepay founder to pay $11,585,753, €8,500 and GH₵1,400,000, along with accrued interest and legal costs of GH₵500,000, to Michael Yusuf for failing to execute fund transfers.

The High Court found no reasonable grounds from the defendant against the plaintiffs' claims.

The court further ruled that Takyi-Appiah bore personal responsibility for the company's conduct, refusing a motion to have him removed as a defendant.

The decision was reportedly made after evidence showed company funds were deposited in Takyi-Appiah's personal mobile money wallet.

Andrew Takyi-Appiah's properties emerge after home raid

A before the Appeal Court's ruling became public, enforcement officers accompanied by police descended on multiple properties linked to Zeepay and its CEO on July 6, 2026.

Photos shared by the Law Platform showed several vehicles, including a Can-Am Ryker three-wheeled motorcycle, a silver Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class SUV, a black Mercedes-Benz GLC 200, and a Nissan Patrol, belonging to the company and Takyi-Appiah.

Abu Trica suffers a major setback as the Accra High Court dismisses his emergency application to halt his extradition to the US. Photo source: @gossips24tv, Abu Trica/Facebook

Source: Facebook

Zeepay's head office, situated at Cantonments, opposite Ghana International School (GIS) in Accra, and the personal residence of the founder have also been highlighted in the judgement debt.

The photos of Andrew Takyi-Appiah and Zeepay's company properties attached by the court to recover over $11.6 million are below.

Zeepay and its CEO Andrew Takyi-Appiah's properties Emerge linked to the $11.6 million judgement debt case. Photo source: The Law Platform

Source: Twitter

Court dismisses Abu Trica's emergency application

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the Accra High Court dismissed Abu Trica's emergency application to halt his extradition to the US to face trial for his alleged involvement in romance fraud.

The court had previously delivered a ruling that led to the rearrest of the socialite and cleared the way for his extradition.

Source: YEN.com.gh