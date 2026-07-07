Andrew Takyi-Appiah: Zeepay CEO's Properties Emerge After Police Raid Over $11.6M Judgment Debt
- The Court of Appeal dismissed Zeepay's application to halt enforcement of an $11.6 million High Court judgment against the company and its CEO
- Police officers stormed the Zeepay CEO's residence following a Commercial Division ruling ordering him to pay a customer over $11.6 million
- Photos of the attached vehicles and properties, including the company's Cantonments head office linked to the judgement debt case, have emerged
Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!
Photos of Zeepay founder Andrew Takyi-Appiah's properties have emerged after the police and court officials stormed his home on Monday, July 6, 2026 to execute a judgement.
The police raid came after the Court of Appeal dismissed an application by the fintech company and its CEO, seeking to suspend enforcement of a High Court order directing them to pay over $11.6 million to a customer, Michael Yusuf.
The ruling, delivered on June 24, 2026, by a panel comprising Justices Anthony Oppong, Francis Koffie and Yaw Oppong, cleared the way for immediate enforcement action against both the company and its chief executive.
In rejecting the stay of execution, the appellate court found that Zeepay and Takyi-Appiah had filed no depositions and provided no evidence to demonstrate that Michael Yusuf would be unable to refund the recovered amounts should the appeal ultimately succeed.
Without that assurance, the court declined to intervene in the matter.
Andrew Takyi-Appiah ordered to pay $11.6 million
According to reports, the raid at Takyi-Appiah's home stemmed from an underlying judgement handed down by the Commercial Division of the High Court on April 16, 2026.
The court ordered the Zeepay founder to pay $11,585,753, €8,500 and GH₵1,400,000, along with accrued interest and legal costs of GH₵500,000, to Michael Yusuf for failing to execute fund transfers.
The High Court found no reasonable grounds from the defendant against the plaintiffs' claims.
The court further ruled that Takyi-Appiah bore personal responsibility for the company's conduct, refusing a motion to have him removed as a defendant.
The decision was reportedly made after evidence showed company funds were deposited in Takyi-Appiah's personal mobile money wallet.
Andrew Takyi-Appiah's properties emerge after home raid
A before the Appeal Court's ruling became public, enforcement officers accompanied by police descended on multiple properties linked to Zeepay and its CEO on July 6, 2026.
Photos shared by the Law Platform showed several vehicles, including a Can-Am Ryker three-wheeled motorcycle, a silver Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class SUV, a black Mercedes-Benz GLC 200, and a Nissan Patrol, belonging to the company and Takyi-Appiah.
Zeepay's head office, situated at Cantonments, opposite Ghana International School (GIS) in Accra, and the personal residence of the founder have also been highlighted in the judgement debt.
The photos of Andrew Takyi-Appiah and Zeepay's company properties attached by the court to recover over $11.6 million are below.
Court dismisses Abu Trica's emergency application
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the Accra High Court dismissed Abu Trica's emergency application to halt his extradition to the US to face trial for his alleged involvement in romance fraud.
The court had previously delivered a ruling that led to the rearrest of the socialite and cleared the way for his extradition.
JOIN IN: Suspicious Content In Your Feed? Bust It With Our Free and Brief Fact-Checking Course. Get a Certificate!
Source: YEN.com.gh
Kofi Owusu (Entertainment Editor) Kofi Owusu is the Head of the Human Interest Desk at YEN.com.gh. He graduated from the African University College of Communication (AUCC) in 2018 with a bachelor's degree in Communication Studies. He has over 5 years of experience as an entertainment journalist. He joined YEN.com.gh in 2024. He previously worked as a freelance writer for local and foreign outlets. He won the award for Best Entertainment Editor of the Year at YEN.com.gh in 2025. He has participated in several trainings, including Facebook and Google compliance workshops. You can contact him via email: kofi.owusu@yen.com.gh