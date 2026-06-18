Several banks and finance companies in Ghana offer vehicle loans and leasing services

Customers can finance both new and used vehicles through flexible repayment plans

Some lenders may cover up to 90% of a vehicle's value, depending on eligibility

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Buying a car in Ghana has become increasingly expensive in recent years, making it difficult for many people to pay the full amount up front.

List of car loan providers in Ghana for buyers. Image credit: Freepik & cardeals.ng

Source: UGC

As a result, car loans and vehicle financing services have become an important option for individuals and businesses looking to acquire vehicles without putting too much pressure on their finances at once.

Today, several banks and finance companies in Ghana offer products specifically designed to help customers purchase vehicles through monthly instalments.

These facilities are available to salaried workers, entrepreneurs, business owners and corporate organisations.

Banks offering car loans in Ghana

Among the most popular providers of vehicle financing is Stanbic Bank Ghana, which offers loans for both new and selected used vehicles. The bank is known for financing a large percentage of a vehicle's cost, allowing customers to spread repayments over several years.

GCB Bank also provides vehicle financing solutions for individuals and businesses. Its extensive branch network across the country makes it one of the most accessible options for many Ghanaians.

Other major banks offering car loans include Republic Bank Ghana, Fidelity Bank Ghana, Access Bank Ghana, Bank of Africa Ghana, and Société Générale Ghana.

These institutions provide different financing packages, with repayment periods and deposit requirements varying from one lender to another.

Most banks assess an applicant's income, employment status and creditworthiness before approving a vehicle loan.

Finance companies and leasing firms

Beyond traditional banks, a number of finance companies have built a strong reputation in Ghana's vehicle financing sector.

Leasafric Ghana Plc is one of the country's leading leasing and asset financing companies. The firm offers vehicle leasing solutions to individuals, small businesses and large corporations, making it easier for customers to acquire vehicles without paying the full amount immediately.

Bayport Ghana is another well-known financial institution that offers lending products used by many customers to finance vehicle purchases. The company is particularly popular among salaried workers.

Izwe Savings and Loans also provides financing options that can help customers acquire vehicles through structured repayment arrangements.

Meanwhile, TG Finance and Leasing specialises in vehicle and asset financing, serving both individual and corporate clients across Ghana.

Another notable player is VEFSOL (Vehicle and Equipment Finance Solutions), which focuses on vehicle leasing and equipment financing for businesses and professionals.

Requirements for car loans

Although requirements differ among lenders, applicants are usually expected to provide a valid Ghana Card, proof of income, bank statements, an employment letter or business registration documents, and a quotation or proforma invoice for the vehicle.

Before choosing a lender, buyers should carefully compare interest rates, repayment periods, insurance obligations and processing fees.

With several banks and finance companies now operating in the market, Ghanaians have a wide range of options when it comes to financing their next vehicle purchase.

A Ghanaian woman shares where workers earning GH¢1,500 and above can get reliable car loans. Image credit: Getty Images & Florencecms

Source: Getty Images

Content strategist shares car loan platforms

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian TikToker and content strategist, Florence, shared three institutions where locals can check if they are eligible to get a car through structured payment options.

Via social media, she advised viewers not to rush into payments and urged them to properly research every company, visit their offices, and verify details before committing fully.

Her video sparked interest because many young workers and business owners are constantly looking for trusted ways to own a car without paying the full amount at once.

Source: YEN.com.gh