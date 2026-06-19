The Business Executive Communications Group is preparing to organise and host the Ghana Best Brands Conference and Awards, which will be accompanied by an exhibition of the leading, best value for money, goods and services offered in the country under brand names which have achieved the most reputable pedigrees.

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Unveiling Ghana's Top Brands: Join Us at the Best Brands Conference and Awards

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The event will comprise a one-day conference, which will culminate in the evening with an awards conferment gala event, both of which will be accompanied by a day-long brands expo.

The entire event has been designed to expose and promote the most competitive brands offered in Ghana to both domestic markets and foreign markets elsewhere in Africa and the other continents of the world. This is in line with the need for local and international markets to identify and patronise the most reliable, coveted and price-effective brands available in or emanating from Ghana, whether for household consumption, as production inputs, as business support services or for distribution and sale.

Here, the event seeks to enhance the reputations of brands identified as leaders in Ghana and thus attract the goodwill, support and patronage of all their actual and potential stakeholders, including end-use customers.

The impending event also aims to improve the corporate capacities of such enterprises to leverage their respective brand reputations to attract production input suppliers, business support service providers, distributors and retailers, as well as end-use customers.

To do this the event will host a conference to be participated in by individual representatives of enterprises/institutions identified as award winners because of their exemplary brand reputations and quality both within Ghana and around the rest of the world; and carefully selected stakeholders in the promotion, facilitation and regulation of trade, investment and wider economic relationships within Ghana and between Ghana and the rest of the global economy. The conference will provide a platform for the exchange of expertise, experience, ideas and perspectives between key people in the creation and propagation of nationally, and indeed internationally, reputed brands, as well as with players along their supply/value chains and their business regulators and facilitators.

The one day conference will be followed immediately in the evening with the awards conferment ceremony itself which will take the form of a five star gala event attracting the attendance of award winners and their guests/delegations, top tier domestic and international trade and investment promotion facilitation and regulation institutions, senior government functionaries, major direct and portfolio investors, entrepreneurs, corporate managers and captains of commerce engaged in trade and investment both within Ghana and between Ghana and the rest of the world, as well as the international media.

Awardees will be selected from a wide field of nominees following an extensive, comprehensive and credible selection process using established selection criteria applied by our dedicated research consultants and ultimately our expert Awards Selection Jury through a quantitative scoring model derived from qualitative assessments of the set down criteria. Awardees will be given citations and plaques. Their participation in the conference and the awards conferment event that follows it will enable them to meet, interact and forge mutually beneficial relationships with fellow participants. They will also benefit from extensive positive media publicity generated from the event, which would consequently enhance their respective corporate/individual reputations and the degree and intensity of goodwill and concrete support they receive from the various stakeholder segments in their activities.

No fees are required for nominations or for actual conferment of awards; the entire event is being financed through corporate/institutional sponsorships and the organisers themselves.

Accompanying both the one-day conference and the gala awards conferment event scheduled for later in the evening will be an exhibition of goods and services offered under leading brand names that originate from Ghana, as well as international brands that are available in Ghana. The exhibition aims to present goods and services of international quality that are offered in Ghana under highly reputable brand names,, as well as Ghanaian products of the highest quality that are available elsewhere, to potential business support service providers, suppliers, distributors, wholesalers, retail customers, transporters, equity investors and debt financiers.

Participants at the conference, award winners and award nominees will be invited to book exhibition space, which will also be open to other producers of internationally patronised goods and services under reputed brand names who wish to book exhibition space to display and market their products to the captive international audience that will attend the conference and awards to secure business-to-business relationships as well as wholesale and retail orders.

The Business Executive (TBE) Communications Group is a Ghana-headquartered Pan-African media and events firm, with a track record of successfully organising awards schemes, summits and other corporate events across Africa and indeed beyond.

The Business Executive Communications Group organises and hosts several awards in Ghana, other African countries and in the international arena. In Ghana, TBE organises its flagship Ghana Industry CEOs Award (Most Respected CEOs Awards) annually. In addition, TBE periodically holds the Business Executive Excellence Awards, Feminine Ghana Achievement Awards, Ghana Development Awards, Environment Health and Safety Awards, Ghana Philanthropy Awards, Technology Impact Awards, Trade and Commerce Awards, Ghana Transport Awards, and Ghana Southern Hemisphere Awards, among others.

TBE also organises the Nigeria Most Respected CEOs Awards and the Liberia Most Respected CEOs Awards.

At the international level, TBE organises the Africa Global Trade and Investment Awards, Africa Industry CEO Awards, and the Global Feminine Achievers Awards, among others and is now organising the uniquely designed Africa’s most promising SMEs Awards too.

TBE organises various business forums to enable private enterprises and public institutions to network and forge partnerships and alliances. TBE’s business associations include The Boardroom, for award-winning CEOs; Corporate Ghana Hall of Fame, for seasoned Board Chairpersons and top-notch CEOs; TBE Corporate Executives Network, a get-together for TBE clients to socialise and bond; SHE Achievers, for award-winning female executives, entrepreneurs, professionals and public officials; and Developer Trailer, for organisations and individuals who have won awards for contributing to Ghana’s development.

TBE has also organised the Business Council for Africa/TBE Economic Forum and the Ghana Manufacturers’ Business Summit for the local corporate community. TBE will host the Economic Review Summit soon.

TBE is currently in the process of creating a direly needed Ghana-Nigeria Chamber of Commerce to promote and facilitate bilateral trade and investment between the two largest economies in West Africa as well as an African Chamber of Commerce to facilitate pan-continental multilateral trade and to forge business and investment collaborations and partnerships in the wake of the establishment of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) which is headquartered in Accra.

The latest addition to the Group is TBE International, domiciled in the United Kingdom, which has been established to facilitate and coordinate networking and business relationships between African enterprises and potential counterparts in the rest of the world, particularly in the Western Hemisphere.

TBE can organise and host business events for clients on a contractual basis, including event management, media/publicity and marketing for corporate/institutional sponsorships.

Contact us for excellent services.

The Business Executive magazine

TBE publishes The Business Executive magazine, a leading specialised publication which covers the local, African and global economy, business, banking, finance, investment, energy, agriculture, diplomacy, tourism, education, ICT and other socio-economic issues, and is widely circulated in Ghana and other West African countries, South Africa, Kenya, Canada, the UK and the U.S.

The Business Executive magazine carries interesting, in-depth, analytical and comprehensive articles on the above-mentioned sectors and topics. The highly patronised magazine is printed in full colour on glossy art paper to ensure an excellent, impressive layout and design presentation, which guarantees its long shelf life.

It is due to its quality reader-friendly editorial and visual content that both hard copy and online editions (See: www. thebusinessexecutive.net ) of the magazine are widely read by senior public officials, top-level corporate executives, entrepreneurs, professionals, portfolio investors, economists, businesspersons, financial analysts, academics, diplomats and representatives of international financial institutions.

THE AFRICAN CHAMBER OF TRADE

The African Chamber of Trade is a pan-African chamber of commerce, industry and investment which brings together enterprises and their entrepreneurs as well as public institutions and their executives from all around Africa who are interested in being part of the continental cross-border supply/value chain created by AfCFTA and by other preferential trade and investment regimes available to enterprises and investors on the continent.

To this end,, it brings together producers of raw materials, intermediate and finished goods, importers and exporters of these goods, providers of business support services, such as financial services, freight services, communications and professional services such as accounting, legal and management consulting services, along with public sector policy makers, business facilitators and regulators.

ACT seeks to identify trade and investment opportunities around the continent, credible, capable and trustworthy potential trade counterparties and investment partners, capable business support and facilitation services providers, viable markets, and the means of achieving market penetration in various African jurisdictions, as well as legal compliance requirements. Its emphasis is on the integration of African small and medium-sized enterprises into pan-continental supply and value chains.

These services are driven by research, due diligence and networking.

THE INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS COUNCIL

The International Business Council has been established by the TBE Communications Group to provide capacity building and business support services and guidance to businesses and institutions in Africa

seeking to expand into international markets and support their market penetration efforts into the other continents of the world. IBC offers marketing and corporate image enhancement services using in-house capacities and a range of collaborating specialist financial and management consulting partner institutions who provide professional services in response to our clients' specific needs.

IBC also uses a network of consultants with expertise across a range of relevant fields, both managerial and technical, which are specialist in nature, and although rare to secure in Africa, have immense value propositions.

RATIONALE FOR THE EVENT

In Ghana’s highly liberalised economy, consumers, businesses along supply/value chains, business support service companies, distributors and retailers are free to choose which brands to patronize and which enterprises/institutions behind those brands they wish to do business with. In making their consumption and business-to-business decisions, however, they are guided by their evaluations of the quality and price competitiveness (or value for money) of a brand, its commercial prospects and the business prospects of the institution/enterprise behind it. While such evaluations can be derived from qualitative perception, scientifically arrived at quantitative assessment, or be decided by sheer sentiment, the individual, household, enterprise or institution doing the evaluation will want to consider various inputs, with the most important being credible assessments by capable assessors.

A similar situation confronts international markets and foreign-domiciled businesses seeking to enter into commercial relationships relating to Ghanaian products abroad, and they tend to adopt the same processes as guidance towards their eventual choices.

This event therefore aims to provide definitive, reliable information for domestic and foreign-domiciled households and businesses towards making optimal consumption and business-to-business decisions, as it recognises the corporate/institutional brands that stand out the most.

OUR VALUE PROPOSITION

Participation in this conference provides the opportunity to obtain benefits in the following areas:

We offer our partners and event participants unique opportunities with regard to managerial and operational capacity building, by exposing them to international best business practices and providing direction with regard to how local market and business culture knowledge can fit in to make those global practices optimally efficient in the markets where business activities are carried out, whether locally or in foreign jurisdictions.

We enlighten partners and event participants with extensive information on market opportunities with regard to trade and investment across Ghana and with regard to trade and investment between Ghana and other counterparty countries of the world.

We provide expert information, analyses and perspectives on how best to exploit the identified market opportunities.

We identify preferred, capable business support service providers such as financial service providers, insurers, transporters and ICT service providers, whose professional and technical expertise is requisite for the efficient consummation of trade and investment transactions and longer-term business relationships.

We provide a platform for bringing together trade and investment participants from Ghana and other counterparty countries of the world to create exemplary quality supply and value chains for domestic and international trade and investment.

We provide a platform for matching such trade and investment participants with identified capable business support service providers.

We provide a platform for trade and investment participants, as well as the architects, regulators and facilitators of the domestic and international trade and investment frameworks – both for immediate transactions and longer-term relations – to interact and discuss issues of legal compliance and propose and agree on improvements in those frameworks for the collective benefit of various stakeholders.

Our internationally recognised awards also provide the opportunity for awardees to obtain benefits in the following areas:

Our awardees are given international recognition as being exemplary in their various professional, technical, managerial/entrepreneurial capacities, conduct and accomplishments.

Our awardees are thus positioned as prime counterparties and/or business service providers for the consummation of domestic and international trade or investment transactions and as preferred partners for longer-term trade and investment relationships.

Our awardees are thus positioned to be sought after by astute and discerning business support service providers as clients on preferential terms.

Our awardees have the opportunity to participate in the accompanying national trade and investment conference, which precedes the actual conferment of their awards, which allows them to benefit from all of the value propositions stated in the immediately preceding segment of this section.

Our awardees have the opportunity to connect with similarly identified exemplary participants, thus creating the opportunity to form partnerships and alliances for the furtherance of business supply/value chains and the enhancement of professional, entrepreneurial and managerial standards, conduct and consequent effectiveness and impacts.

Our awardees are positioned to establish direct relationships with relevant business promotion, regulation and facilitation institutions, which can ease the process of compliance and overcoming bureaucratic obstacles.

Our awardees are allowed to become members of one or more of our relevant professional, entrepreneurial and managerial groupings, whose memberships are restricted to identified, award-winning, or otherwise outstanding individuals or enterprises/institutions, as the case may be.

AWARDS ELIGIBILITY

The following categories of nominees will be eligible for consideration for awards:

Private enterprises in Ghana that manufacture brands that are patronised within the country;

Private enterprises in Ghana that market and sell brands that are imported from outside the country;

Private enterprises in Ghana that manufacture or market and sell goods outside of the country;

Business support service providers that provide branded services to enterprises in Ghana regarding their domestically distributed and patronised brands;

Business support service providers that provide branded services to enterprises in Ghana regarding their internationally distributed and patronised brands;

Sovereign institutions of state in Ghana are involved in promoting, facilitating and/or regulating the domestic distribution and/or patronage of Ghanaian brands;

Sovereign institutions of state in Ghana are involved in promoting, facilitating and/or regulating the domestic distribution and/or patronage of international brands;

Sovereign institutions of state in Ghana are involved in promoting, facilitating and/or regulating the international distribution and/or patronage of Ghanaian brands;

Multilateral/ sovereign foreign state institutions involved in promoting, facilitating and/or regulating the international distribution and/or patronage of Ghanaian brands.

AWARDS SELECTION CRITERIA

The following selection criteria will be used to guide the assessment of nominations. The criteria will be used to build quantitative models for scoring nominations. However, the criteria used and score weightings applied to each will differ from one broad category to another, based on their relevance and impact with regard to the overall assessment. Crucially, though, the same criteria and scoring will be used for all nominees in a particular category to ensure a level playing field for all the nominees in that category.[i]

Set out below are all the criteria that will be used to varying degrees for assessing nominees:

· The geographical spread within Ghana where a brand is distributed for patronage;

· The level of market penetration of a brand within Ghana;

· The geographic range where a brand is distributed for patronage beyond Ghana;

· The level of market penetration of a brand outside Ghana;

· The quality competitiveness of a brand compared against its alternatives;

· The international price competitiveness compared against its alternatives;

· The accessibility of a brand compared against its alternatives;

· Availability of after-sales service compared against its alternatives;

· Length of the warranty of products offered under the brand name compared against its alternatives;

· Public reputation of a brand compared against its alternatives.

· International certifications of products/services offered under a brand name compared against alternatives;

THE AWARDS SELECTION PROCESS

The following comprehensive process will be used to assess all nominations and thus determine the award winners.

The selection of award winners will be done through a comprehensive process that ensures the integrity of the award selection process and, consequently, the credibility of the awards themselves. The selection process will comprise the following stages;

1) Nominations will be invited from the public nationwide;

2) The nominations will be received, and any clarifications and/or adjustments to the format used by, or on behalf of, the nominees will be sought by the organisers and presented by the nominees or their agents;

3) Nominations will be examined to ensure that they meet the eligibility criteria;

4) The contents of nominations that meet the eligibility criteria will then be authenticated by our contracted team of researchers to confirm claims made in the nominations;

5) Where information contained in a nomination is found to be deliberately falsified, the nominee would be automatically disqualified.

6) A specially constituted team of Award Assessment Consultants will then assess each nomination against the assessment criteria established by the organisers using the quantitative performance assessment model designed specifically for this awards scheme; A short list of nominations that fulfil both the eligibility and the assessment criteria will then be forwarded to a specially constituted Awards Jury for consideration.

7) The Awards Jury will then meet virtually over several sessions to consider each shortlisted nominee and assign scores according to the quantitative assessment model. Where a member is unable to join meetings either for technical reasons or for reasons of unavailability due to acceptable cause, that member will forward his or her scores to the meetings of the Jury;

8) Finally, the Awards Jury will determine the actual winners and the first and second runners up, by aggregation of the scores assigned by each member.

NB Please note that the identities of the Jurors shall remain confidential until the end of the awards selection process to curtail lobbying of the Jury by nominees.

AWARD CATEGORIES

Awards will be conferred in the following categories:

Best overall international product brand;

Best overall international services brand;

Best overall Ghanaian product brand;

Best overall Ghanaian services brand;

Most overall local price-competitive products brand in Ghana;

Most overall local price-competitive services brand in Ghana;

Most overall international price competitive products brand in Ghana;

Most overall international price competitive services brand in Ghana;

Most overall price competitive Ghanaian products brand in the rest of the world;

Most overall price competitive Ghanaian services brand in the rest of the world;

Most overall local quality competitive products brand in Ghana;

Most overall international quality competitive products brand in Ghana

Most overall local quality competitive services brand in Ghana

Most overall international quality competitive services brand in Ghana;

Most overall quality competitive Ghanaian products brand in the rest of the world;

Most overall quality competitive Ghanaian services brand in the rest of the world;

Most internationally certified Ghanaian brand in Ghana - products;

Most internationally certified Ghanaian brand in Ghana – services;

Most internationally certified foreign brand in Ghana – products;

Most internationally certified foreign brand in Ghana – services;

Most internationally certified Ghanaian brand in the rest the world – products;

Most internationally certified Ghanaian brand in the rest of the world – services;

Most widely distributed indigenous brand in Ghana;

Most widely distributed foreign brand in Ghana;

Most widely distributed Ghanaian brand abroad;

Best indigenous brand warranty in Ghana;

Best foreign brand warranty in Ghana;

Best Ghanaian brand warranty in the rest of the world;

Most awarded brand in Ghana – products;

Most awarded brand in Ghana – services;

Most awarded Ghanaian brand in the rest of the world – products;

Most awarded Ghanaian brand in the rest of the world – services;

Most professionally acclaimed indigenous brand in Ghana – products

Most professionally acclaimed indigenous brand in Ghana - services

Most professionally acclaimed indigenous brand in the rest of the world – products

Most professionally acclaimed indigenous brand in the rest of the world – services

Most professionally acclaimed foreign brand in Ghana – products

Most professionally acclaimed foreign brand in Ghana - services

Most publicly reputed indigenous brand in Ghana – products

Most publicly reputed indigenous brand in Ghana – services

Most publicly reputed indigenous brand in the rest of the world – products

Most publicly reputed foreign brand in Ghana- services

Most publicly reputed foreign brand in Ghana - products

· Most outstanding brand in non-traditional export

· Most outstanding brand in commodity trading

· Most outstanding brand in wholesale trade

· Most outstanding brand in retail trade

· Most outstanding brand in heavy manufacturing

· Most outstanding brand in light manufacturing

· Most outstanding brand in ICT

· Most outstanding brand in agriculture

· Most outstanding brand in agro-processing

· Most outstanding brand in building and construction

· Most outstanding brand in building materials

· Most outstanding brand in real estate development

· Most outstanding brand in private sector healthcare

· Most outstanding brand in private sector education

· Most outstanding brand in commercial banking

· Most outstanding brand in investment banking

· Most outstanding brand in stockbroking

· Most outstanding brand in pensions management

· Most outstanding brand in general (non-life) insurance

· Most outstanding brand in life insurance

· Most outstanding brand in reinsurance

· Most outstanding brand in foods and beverages

· Most outstanding brand in hospitality

· Most outstanding brand in catering services

· Most outstanding brand in travel and tourism

· Most outstanding brand in personal care and grooming

· Most outstanding brand in textiles, garments and fashion

· Most outstanding brand in entertainment and recreation

· Most outstanding brand in public transportation

· Most outstanding brand in print media

· Most outstanding brand in digital media

Biggest recipient brand of direct investment

Biggest recipient brand of portfolio investment

Most impactful use of equity investment

Most impactful use of debt financing

Best use of technological expertize

Best use of business management expertize

Best provider of financing for nurturing Ghanaian brands

Best provider of financing for nurturing international brands in Ghana;

Best provider of trade logistics services for Ghanaian brands;

Best provider of trade logistics services for international brands in Ghana;

Best provider of trade transport for Ghanaian brands;

Best provider of trade transport for international brands in Ghana;

Best provider of risk management services for Ghanaian brands;

Best provider of risk management services for international brands in Ghana;

Best provider of telecommunications services for Ghanaian brands;

Best provider of telecommunications services for international brands in Ghana;

Best provider of legal services for Ghanaian brands;

Best provider of legal services for international brands in Ghana;

Best promotional services provider for Ghanaian brands;

Best promotional services provider for international brands in Ghana;

THE AWARDS CONFERMENT EVENT

This flagship conference and awards scheme will climax at a five-star gala evening event to be held at La-Palm Royal Beach Hotel. Attendance will be strictly by invitation. The event will be attended by representative delegations of corporate/institutional/enterprise awardees; top tier international commerce and industry chieftains and government officials; representatives of domestic and international commerce business support and facilitation institutions; representatives of the supply/value chains through which domestic Ghanaian brands and international brands reach their local and foreign markets; members of the diplomatic corps; and representatives of the global private sector engaged in trade and investment activities with Ghanaian partners/counterparties; all of whom will have a unique opportunity to network with each other in a most convivial atmosphere. The event will also be attended by the local and international media to ensure maximum publicity exposure to all the award winners.

Award winners will be conferred with citations and plaques at the event.

TERMS & CONDITIONS

No fees are required for nominations, and award winners will not be required to make payments of any kind for their awards. Indeed, the only precondition for conferment of an award is a commitment to attend the conference and the immediately following gala awards conferment event through representative delegations from award-winning private and state enterprises, public institutions and other award-winning organisations.

SPONSORSHIP OPPORTUNITIES

The conference and award scheme is being financed by corporate/institutional sponsors who wish to associate with and encourage exemplary Ghanaian brands and international brands available to Ghana with their market penetration efforts and reputation enhancement, and who also want to contribute to closer trade ties between Ghana and the rest of the world through the creation of highly impactful supply and value chains. Sponsorships would also be of immense benefit to business support service providers seeking to win new customers in Ghana as covered by these awards or who simply want to show their appreciation and support for their already existing clients engaged in domestic Ghanaian market presence and wider global trading.

Corporate/institutional sponsorship opportunities still exist in this regard.

Importantly, in recognition of the economic difficulties still being experienced, we have opted to offer tailor-made sponsorship packages, each one designed to suit the particular budgets and objectives of each potential sponsor.

To negotiate a sponsorship package that suits their peculiar budgets and objectives, interested sponsors can call on 0264985181

Sponsors would be able to directly reach a top-tier, international target market of business decision makers, public policy makers, as well as an array of other stakeholders in trade and investment both within Ghana and between the country and the rest of the world’s international trading and investment communities.

EVENT VENUE

La-Palm Royal Beach Hotel

THE EXHIBITION

Running alongside the conference, all day long, will be an exhibition of branded products and services from Ghana and international brands available in Ghana, which will give exhibitors the opportunity to present themselves and their branded product and services offerings as well as business to business opportunities directly to a captive audience of potential customers, business support service providers and supply/value chain partners.

The exhibition will take place in the foyer outside the conference and awards conferment venue. Paid participation will be open to all award-winning and nominated enterprises with their branded products and services, as well as other potential exhibitors, who are willing to book space, put in place exhibition booths and provide the personnel to run them. The exhibition will be open to the general public, attracted by a publicity campaign to be organized by the organisers and their media partners.

Floor space can be booked in three different sizes, on a first-come, first-served basis until the available floor space is fully booked.

Exhibitors would be responsible for providing their own exhibition booths within the floor space they have booked. They will also be responsible for providing their own staff to man their booth.

Source: YEN.com.gh