The Ghana Meteorological Agency released an 18-hour weather forecast bulletin valid from 6am on Saturday, July 4, 2026

The agency warned of mist, fog, coastal rain, and afternoon thunderstorms across southern and middle-belt regions

The Ghana Meteorological Agency also flagged rough sea conditions across all coastal zones, signalling hazardous maritime weather

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The Ghana Meteorological Agency (GMet) has released a detailed 18-hour weather forecast covering key cities across the country, from 6am on Saturday, July 4, 2026.

Ghana Meteorological Agency Issues 18-Hour Weather Forecast for Saturday July 4, Warns of Rough Seas. Photo source: Grant Faint, Sarayut Thaneerat/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The weather update, shared on the agency's official X (formerly Twitter) account, presented region-specific forecasts for four geographic zones: the Coastal Sector, the Forest Zone, the Transition Sector, and the Northern Sector.

What GMet is forecasting for Saturday

According to the Ghana Meteorological Agency, residents in cities like Winneba, Cape Coast, Takoradi, and Axim can expect misty and foggy conditions in the morning hours along the coast, giving way to rain and thunderstorm activity by the afternoon.

Similar conditions are forecasted for the Forest Zone, covering Kumasi, Obuasi, Tarkwa, and Sefwi Bekwai, where mist and fog patches are expected to linger over forested and mountainous terrain before storms develop further into the day.

The Transition Sector, which includes Kete Krachi, Atebubu, Ejura, and Kintampo, is also expected to see thunderstorm activity during the afternoon and evening period.

Meanwhile, conditions in the Northern Sector covering Yendi, Tamale, Bole, and Damongo are forecast to be comparatively sunnier, though partly cloudy skies are still expected throughout the day.

Rough sea warning issued

One of the most pressing alerts in the bulletin is a consistent "State of the Sea: ROUGH" warning that appears across every zone covered in the forecast.

The warning signals hazardous maritime conditions along Ghana's coastline and serves as a caution to fishermen, boat operators, and anyone with business at sea on Saturday, July 4, 2026.

The X video detailing the Ghana Meteorological Agency's weather forecast for Saturday, July 4, 2026 is below:

Source: YEN.com.gh