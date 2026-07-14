Vehicles with strong resale demand help owners recover a better portion of their original investment

Affordable spare parts, fuel efficiency and easy maintenance continue to influence purchasing decisions in Ghana

Models trusted by families, businesses and ride-hailing drivers usually attract buyers much faster

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Buying a car is a significant investment, but choosing one that is easy to resell can make a huge difference in the long run.

YEN.com.gh highlighted the top 5 vehicles that hold strong demand in Ghana. Image credit: YellaMotor, springlife.autos, R.C Autos

Source: TikTok

In Ghana, some vehicles consistently attract buyers because they are reliable, fuel-efficient and inexpensive to maintain.

They also benefit from readily available spare parts and strong public confidence, making them easier to sell than many other models.

Here are five cars that continue to enjoy strong resale demand in Ghana.

1. Toyota Corolla

The Toyota Corolla tops the list as one of the easiest vehicles to resell in Ghana. It has built a reputation for durability, excellent fuel economy and affordable maintenance. Spare parts are readily available across the country, while almost every mechanic is familiar with the model. The Corolla appeals to families, businesses, first-time buyers and ride-hailing drivers, meaning there is always demand for clean, well-maintained examples.

2. Toyota Voxy

The Toyota Voxy has become one of the most sought-after multi-purpose vehicles in Ghana. Its spacious interior makes it ideal for large families, churches, schools, hotels and commercial transport operators. The vehicle offers a comfortable ride while accommodating more passengers, making it a practical choice. This versatility helps it retain strong resale value and attract buyers quickly.

3. Honda Civic

The Honda Civic remains a favourite among many Ghanaian motorists, particularly younger buyers. It combines stylish looks with dependable performance and good fuel economy. Older models, especially those from the late 2000s and early 2010s, continue to enjoy strong demand because they are reliable and relatively affordable to maintain. Well-kept examples rarely stay on the market for long.

4. Toyota Vitz

The Toyota Vitz is popular because of its compact size, low fuel consumption and affordable running costs. It is an excellent choice for city driving and is widely used by first-time car owners as well as ride-hailing drivers. Its reputation for reliability and easy maintenance makes it one of the quickest cars to attract buyers in Ghana's used car market.

5. Hyundai Elantra

The Hyundai Elantra has grown into one of the most sought-after saloon cars in Ghana, thanks to its modern design, comfort and impressive fuel economy.

It appeals to young professionals, families and private car owners looking for a stylish vehicle without stretching their budget. Models from the 2012 to 2020 model years are particularly popular in the used car market.

Another reason the Elantra sells quickly is the increasing availability of spare parts and mechanics who can service the vehicle across Ghana.

With its comfortable interior, smooth driving experience and relatively affordable maintenance costs, a well-maintained Hyundai Elantra can attract buyers in a short period, making it one of the easier cars to resell in the country.

Prices of BYD, Nissan and 3 other electric cars in Ghana in 2026. Image credit: Ox Automobile

Source: UGC

Top 5 affordable electric vehicles in Ghana

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Electric vehicles are becoming more affordable in Ghana as buyers look for alternatives to rising fuel costs.

Models such as the BYD Seagull, BYD Dolphin and Nissan Leaf are among the budget-friendly options available.

From city commuters to families and ride-hailing drivers, there is now an EV for different budgets and needs.

Source: YEN.com.gh