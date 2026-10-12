Dr Joseph Kwaku Asamoah, a law lecturer at KNUST, received an appointment as Deputy Chairperson of Ghana's Electoral Commission

The appointment fills vacancies left by two departing deputy chairpersons, including one who resigned to return to academia

Dr Asamoah brings over 17 years of experience across electoral administration, legal practice and academia to the role

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Dr Joseph Kwaku Asamoah, a law lecturer at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), has been appointed Deputy Chairperson of the Electoral Commission (EC) of Ghana.

Joy News reported that the appointment addresses leadership gaps created by the recent departure of two senior figures at the Commission.

Dr Joseph Kwaku Asamoah, a law lecturer at KNUST, is now the Deputy Chairperson of Ghana's Electoral Commission

Source: Facebook

Dr Bossman Asare, who oversaw Corporate Affairs, resigned effective 31 July 2026 to return to an academic position at the University of Ghana, while Samuel Tettey, who was responsible for Operations, left after reaching the mandatory retirement age. The government confirmed both departures in June 2026.

Dr Asamoah is no stranger to the Commission, having previously held senior roles including Director of Finance, Director of the Training Centre and Head of Audit.

His tenure at the EC spanned several major electoral events, among them the 2012 and 2016 general elections, the 2010 and 2015 district-level elections, and the 2019 referendum on the creation of six new regions.

One of his most notable contributions came during the 2016 general elections, when the Electronic Results Transmission System broke down. Dr Asamoah developed a replacement Election Results Management System, which was subsequently used in declaring the presidential election results and was commended for its efficiency and transparency, according to his professional profile.

He also served as an instructor for the Association of African Election Administrators, contributing to capacity-building programmes for election officials across the continent.

A Multidisciplinary Professional

Beyond his work in electoral governance, Dr Asamoah is a lawyer, chartered accountant and certified economist. He practises as a barrister and solicitor at Asante-Krobea and Associates, also known as AKA Legal, where his work spans civil and criminal litigation, corporate advisory services, legal drafting and alternative dispute resolution.

He is a member of the Ghana Bar Association, the Institute of Chartered Accountants, Ghana, and the Institute of Certified Economists, Ghana.

In addition to his role at KNUST, Dr Asamoah lectures at Wisconsin International University College and serves as an adjunct lecturer at the Kofi Annan International Peacekeeping Training Centre (KAIPTC), where he was the sole course consultant for a Master of Arts programme in Electoral Policy and Security.

His academic qualifications include a PhD in Political Economy and Diplomacy, a Master of Laws in Commercial and Corporate Law from the United Kingdom, a master's degree in Accounting and Finance, and a first-class Bachelor of Science degree in Accounting. He is currently pursuing a second PhD at the University of Ghana's Faculty of Law.

With more than 17 years of combined experience in public service, law, finance and electoral management, Dr Asamoah's appointment is expected to strengthen the Commission's institutional capacity ahead of future electoral exercises in Ghana.

Bid to remove EC Chair Jean Mensa

YEN.com.gh reported on how there were attempts to remove the EC chair, Jean Mensa, from office.

The National Democratic Congress was one of the critics of the commission but eventally abandoned its campaign to remove Mensa.

NDC Chairman Johnson Asiedu Nketiah said the departures of the two EC deputy chairpersons, Dr Bossman Eric Asare and Samuel Tettey, created enough of a shakeup at the commission to satisfy the party's concerns.

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Source: YEN.com.gh