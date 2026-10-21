Accra Academy shared a commemorative poster on its official X account on Tuesday, October 20, 2026, honouring 11 former students

The 11 distinguished Bleoo alumni who joined the Bar represent graduating classes spanning from 1994 to 2016

Their call to the Bar followed Ghana's 63rd ceremony, which recorded the largest single-sitting enrolment in the country's history

Accra Academy has thrown its weight behind 11 former students who were formally called to the Ghana Bar in 2026, marking the milestone with a heartfelt public tribute on social media.

Accra Academy celebrates 11 alumni called to the Ghana Bar in 2026. Image credit: Accra Academy

Source: Facebook

The school posted a commemorative poster on its official X account on Tuesday, October 20, 2026, bearing the photographs and names of all 11 alumni.

Themed "Bleoo Lawyers Called to the Bar 2026," the poster proudly displayed each graduate alongside their year group at the institution.

In the accompanying message, the school wrote:

"Congratulations to all Bleoo Lawyers called to the Bar. Generations of Scholars salute you. 🎓 Black and Grey acknowledge you."

The 11 Bleoo alumni called to the Bar

The Accra Academy alumni recognised span more than two decades of graduating classes, reflecting the school's long tradition of producing legal professionals.

From the 1994 year group, Raymond Nii Doodo Larbie, ESQ, was honoured, while the class of 1995 contributed two lawyers: Rev. Abubakari Afolabi Awokoya, ESQ, and Asante Solomon, ESQ. The 1999 year group produced Isaac Nii Yemo Odoi, ESQ, and Nii Boni Lamptey, ESQ.

Among the more recent alumni, Emmanuel Hammond, ESQ, and René De Conchy, ESQ, both graduated from the 2006 year group, while Justice Annan, ESQ, hails from 2007. Dawood Aiman completed his secondary education in 2008, Oliver Kwame Preko, ESQ, in 2011, and the youngest of the group, Isaac Boafo, graduated in 2016.

Ghana's record-breaking 2026 call to the Bar

The individual achievements sit within a broader historic moment for the Ghanaian legal profession.

The 63rd Call to the Bar ceremony took place on Friday, October 9, 2026, at the International Central Gospel Church (ICGC), Christ Temple East, in Teshie, Accra.

The General Legal Council organised the event, which saw 1,568 newly qualified lawyers enrolled onto the Roll of Lawyers in a single sitting, the largest number admitted at one time in Ghana's history.

Accra Academy's recognition of its own is part of a wave of tributes from schools and institutions across the country, all celebrating former students who cleared one of the most demanding professional hurdles in Ghanaian academia.

For the 11 lawyers, the call to the Bar opens a new chapter of service to Ghana's justice system.

The X post by Accra Academy is below.

Best students awarded at call to the Bar

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on the eight law graduates who received top student awards across professional law courses at Ghana’s 2026 Call to the Bar ceremony.

Their awards span subjects from Alternative Dispute Resolution and Family Law to Advocacy and Legal Ethics. The graduates’ achievements reflect the range of skills required before entering legal practice.

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Source: YEN.com.gh