The Ghana Police Service announced the arrest of Samuel Osei Anto Christopher on Sunday, November 1, 2026, after he fled into hiding

Christopher is the principal suspect in the killing of two relatives at NTHC Estate in Sakumono on October 30, 2026

A 47-year-old woman, Beatrice Mumuni, was separately arrested and is suspected of leading Christopher to the victims' home

The Ghana Police Service has arrested the principal suspect in the deaths of two people at NTHC Estate in Sakumono, bringing both key figures in the case into custody.

The Police confirmed the development in a post on X on Sunday, November 1, 2026, stating that Samuel Osei Anto Christopher had been tracked down after going into hiding following the incident.

The Ghana Police Service is investigating the deaths of George and Irene Atuguba. Credit: Ghana Police Service/Jacob Wackerhusen

Source: Getty Images

"The key suspect in the Sakumono murder case, Samuel Osei Anto Christopher, who was on the run, has been arrested from his hideout. Full details will be communicated," the Police said in a statement.

The two victims, 57-year-old George Atuguba and his 47-year-old niece, Irene Atuguba, were killed at their Sakumono residence on the morning of Friday, October 30, 2026.

Both were rushed to hospital but were pronounced dead by a medical officer. Their bodies were subsequently deposited at the Police Hospital Mortuary for preservation and autopsy.

Preliminary investigations suggest the violence stemmed from a financial dispute. George Atuguba had allegedly borrowed GH¢500,000 from Christopher and had failed to repay the sum.

Christopher reportedly visited the residence that morning, accompanied by a 47-year-old woman identified as Beatrice Mumuni, to demand the money back.

A confrontation followed, during which Christopher allegedly opened fire, fatally shooting both George Atuguba and his niece.

Mumuni was taken into custody before Christopher's arrest and is suspected of having guided him to the victims' home on the day of the incident.

With Christopher now in police custody, both principal suspects in the Sakumono killings are being held as investigations continue.

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Footage from the court appearance showed the accused being escorted through a crowd of onlookers, many filming and hooting as the charged scene unfolded.

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Source: YEN.com.gh