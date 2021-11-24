The finance minister of Ghana has stated that some employers in Ghana are not able to engage the services of graduates from the various universities because they lack the needed skills

Ken Ofori-Atta revealed in his speech at the 73rd Annual New Year School and Conference at the University of Ghana that less than 1,000 graduates come out of the school with IT related skills

He indicated that there are many jobs in the field of digitization and university authorities need to pay more attention to that to help raise more graduates in that field

Ken Ofori-Atta, Finance Minister of Ghana has revealed in a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the YouTube Channel of TV3 Network Limited Ghana that many firms in Ghana have complained that they are unable to engage some of the graduates from the various universities in the country because they lack the required skills.

"Local employers reported hard to fill positions despite high unemployment", the minister revealed.

The finance minister said this while speaking at the 73rd Annual New Year School and Conference at the University of Ghana.

He indicated that local employers have reduced the rate at which they scout for interns and graduates to work in their companies because they lack the skills they need.

According to Ken Ofori-Atta, many jobs in Ghana are in the field of digitization but every year less than 1,000 graduates with IT related skills come out of the universities.

He admonished the various universities to do something about the low number of IT inclined graduates.

